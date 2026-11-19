MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Health Minister Viktor Liashko reported this on Facebook.

The two procedures were performed by specialists at Cherkasy Regional Hospital in cooperation with their Swedish colleagues. The patients were two veterans who lost limbs during the war.

"The first patient to undergo surgery was 40-year-old Oleksandr Tatarchuk. In February 2022, he returned from Poland to defend Ukraine. Just two weeks after beginning his service, he sustained a severe injury and lost his arm. He later received a prosthesis, but the high level of amputation made it difficult for him to use it. Now Oleksandr has had a special implant placed in his bone, to which an arm prosthesis will be attached after a recovery period," Liashko said.

The other procedure was performed on a 23-year-old veteran from the Kirovohrad region. An implant was placed in his bone, to which a leg prosthesis will later be attached.

Three more operations are scheduled by the end of the week.

"Osseointegration prosthetics involves attaching a prosthesis directly to an implant placed in the bone, without using a traditional socket. This method may be an alternative for people who cannot use a conventional prosthesis effectively because of the specifics of their amputation or the condition of their residual limb," Liashko said.

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At the same time, according to the health minister, this is a surgical procedure performed strictly on medical grounds. Each case is assessed individually following a comprehensive evaluation by specialists, including consideration of whether other types of prosthetics can be used, potential risks and expected outcomes. The final decision rests with the individual.

In September, the government launched a two-year pilot project under which osseointegration prosthetics are fully funded by the state. The National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) covers the surgery and subsequent rehabilitation. UAH 1.2 million is allocated for the bone-anchoring system for each patient. The Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities covers the manufacture, fitting and maintenance of the prosthesis itself.

Photo: Viktor Liashko / Facebook