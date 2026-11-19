MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacob Warnock (“”) is pleased to announce that, on November 13, 2026, EV Metals 10, LLC, an entity controlled by Mr. Warnock, entered into a term sheet with International Battery Metals Ltd. (“”) (TSXV: IBAT) (OTCQB: IBATF) for a secured credit facility providing for a term loan of up to US$12.0 million, bearing interest at 10% per annum, maturing 18 months from execution, subject to an original issue discount of 5%, and secured by substantially all of the current and future assets and property of IBAT, with funding subject to the execution of definitive agreements and customary closing conditions. IBAT, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is an advanced technology provider of modular direct lithium extraction systems. Mr. Warnock continues to beneficially own or control 143,641,569 common shares and 120,741,648 share purchase warrants of IBAT, representing approximately 57.01% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a partially-diluted basis, a securityholding percentage that is unchanged as a result of the term sheet, and Mr. Warnock holds such securities for investment purposes and may acquire further securities of IBAT, or dispose of securities of IBAT, as investment conditions warrant.

An amended early warning report in respect of the foregoing will be filed under IBAT's profile on SEDAR+ at and a copy may be obtained from the contact below.

Mr. Warnock is located at 1149 Ashford Avenue, apt 401, San Juan PR 00907. For further information please contact Jacob Warnock at ....

IBAT's head office is located at Royal Centre, Suite 1750 – 1055 W. Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 3P3.