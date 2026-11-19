EV Metals 10, LLC Enters Into Term Sheet For Secured Credit Facility With International Battery Metals Ltd.
An amended early warning report in respect of the foregoing will be filed under IBAT's profile on SEDAR+ at and a copy may be obtained from the contact below.
Mr. Warnock is located at 1149 Ashford Avenue, apt 401, San Juan PR 00907. For further information please contact Jacob Warnock at ....
IBAT's head office is located at Royal Centre, Suite 1750 – 1055 W. Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 3P3.
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