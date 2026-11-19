Family Secret Santa, the free Secret Santa generator from Haevn.

Family Secret Santa, the free Secret Santa generator from Haevn.

Family Secret Santa draws names in secret, keeps households apart and shares each match through one link. No sign-up, no payment and no email addresses.

- Gary Dhanda, founder of HaevnGLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Haevn, the family hub app for UK households, has launched Family Secret Santa, a free Secret Santa generator that draws names for a whole family and sends each person their match through one link in the group chat. It needs no payment, no sign-up and no email addresses, and it is live now atInterest in a Secret Santa name generator climbs steeply as Christmas approaches. In the UK, monthly searches for "secret santa generator" rose more than tenfold across the latest three months of data, from around 3,600 to around 40,500, according to Google Ads search estimates read on 18 November 2026.How does the Secret Santa generator work?The organiser adds the family, sets a budget and a swap date, then draws names and shares one link. Each person opens the link and taps their own name to see who they are buying for. Nobody needs an app, an account or an email address.What makes it a family Secret Santa?People are grouped into households, so nobody draws someone they live with, and any two people can be kept apart. Relatives without a phone can be given a printed paper slip. Children can tap their own name, and younger children can use a slip. If someone joins late, only one existing match changes.Is the Secret Santa draw private?Each person sees only their own match. The organiser can see who has opened their link, but not who drew whom, unless they print the paper slips. Haevn saves the group so the links work, then deletes it 60 days after the swap date."Most families run Christmas out of one person's head," said Gary Dhanda, founder of Haevn. "The Secret Santa draw is one job we can take off that list, for free."What else does Haevn do?Haevn is a family organiser app that keeps the shared calendar, lists, meal plans, chores, family budget, bills and warranties in one place, for up to 8 family members on one plan. It includes Co-Parenting Mode, built for separated, blended and shared-custody families, and Carer Mode for families looking after parents or grandparents.How much does Haevn cost?Family Secret Santa is free. The Haevn app costs £6.99 a month or £69.99 a year, with 14 days free and no card needed. Families who start their free trial by Monday 30 November 2026 pay £49.99 for their first year, then £69.99 a year.About HaevnHaevn Ltd is a UK company registered in Scotland, company number SC886349. It makes Haevn, the family hub app for UK households, available on the web at and on Android. Everything in its place.Website:Media contact: Gary Dhanda,...

Gary Dhanda

Haevn Ltd

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Haevn Launches Free Secret Santa Generator for Families News Provided By Haevn Ltd November 20, 2026, 00:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Technology



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