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Xultophy 100/3.6 Market Size and Share

Global Xultophy 100/3.6 Market Set to Experience Rapid Growth, According to Recent Analysis by TBRC

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The global market for Xultophy 100/3.6 is gaining traction as healthcare advances and the prevalence of type 2 diabetes continue to rise. This combination injectable medication is becoming increasingly important in managing this chronic condition, offering patients improved treatment options. Let's explore the market's current size, key drivers, and regional outlook to understand what's shaping its growth.

Estimated Market Size and Growth of the Xultophy 100/3.6 Market

The market's growth during the historical period has been largely driven by an increase in type 2 diabetes cases, wider use of insulin therapies, greater acceptance of combination injectable treatments, expanded access to endocrinology care, and the availability of advanced insulin analogs. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand further due to the rising adoption of combination therapies, a growing demand for simplified diabetes management, increased focus on weight-neutral glycemic control, investments targeting metabolic disorders, and the development of next-generation injectable combinations. Key trends expected to influence the market include the rising use of fixed-ratio combination therapies, a preference for once-daily injection regimens, enhanced glycemic control optimization, the growth of GLP-1-based combination products, and a stronger emphasis on patient adherence.

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Understanding Xultophy 100/3.6 and Its Role in Type 2 Diabetes

Xultophy 100/3.6 is a combined injectable medication that contains 100 units per milliliter of insulin degludec alongside 3.6 milligrams per milliliter of liraglutide. It is designed to manage type 2 diabetes by improving glycemic control when used together with diet and exercise. This once-daily treatment addresses both insulin deficiency and GLP-1 receptor activity, providing a dual-action approach that helps regulate blood sugar levels effectively.

Rising Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes as a Key Market Driver

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the Xultophy 100/3.6 market is the increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes worldwide. This chronic disease, marked by insulin resistance and inadequate insulin production, leads to elevated blood glucose levels. The rise in type 2 diabetes is linked to growing obesity rates, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and hereditary factors. By combining insulin degludec and liraglutide in one formulation, Xultophy 100/3.6 offers better blood sugar management, reduces the number of injections needed, enhances patient adherence, and lowers the risks of hypoglycemia and weight gain. For example, in May 2024, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that over 38 million Americans have diabetes, with approximately 90% to 95% diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. This widespread prevalence is a significant driver for the Xultophy 100/3.6 market.

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Influence of the Expanding Geriatric Population on Market Expansion

The growing elderly population is also expected to accelerate the demand for Xultophy 100/3.6. People aged 65 and above often face unique health challenges and require tailored medical care. Improvements in healthcare, nutrition, and overall living standards have led to longer lifespans, increasing the number of older adults worldwide. Xultophy 100/3.6 provides a convenient treatment option for this demographic by decreasing the frequency of injections, improving adherence to therapy, reducing common side effects such as low blood sugar episodes, and supporting comprehensive health management suited to seniors' needs. For instance, in July 2024, the UK Parliament's House of Commons Library reported that in 2022, 12.7 million people in the UK were aged 65 or older, making up 19% of the population. This figure is expected to rise to 22.1 million by 2072, representing 27% of the population. This demographic trend is strengthening the Xultophy 100/3.6 market.

How Increasing Healthcare Spending Supports Market Growth

Another critical factor contributing to the growth of the Xultophy 100/3.6 market is rising healthcare expenditure. This spending includes costs on medical products, preventive services, and public health initiatives aimed at improving patient outcomes. Factors such as an aging population, chronic disease management, advancements in medical technology, high drug prices, and evolving payment models all contribute to increased healthcare costs. Higher healthcare budgets enable greater investment in innovative combination therapies like Xultophy 100/3.6, improve patient access through insurance and subsidy programs, fund awareness campaigns about advanced treatments, and support research and development efforts. For example, in May 2024, a report by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed that total healthcare expenditure grew by 5.6% in nominal terms from 2022 to 2023, compared to just 0.9% growth in 2022. This rising expenditure is a strong supporting factor for the Xultophy 100/3.6 market.

Regional Market Outlook with North America Leading

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share of the Xultophy 100/3.6 market in 2025. The market report also covers other major regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While North America leads currently, other regions are expected to see various growth patterns based on local healthcare infrastructure, diabetes prevalence, and treatment adoption rates.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Global Xultophy 100/3.6 Market Set to Experience Rapid Growth, According to Recent Analysis by TBRC News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 20, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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