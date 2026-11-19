MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– The government has assured the High Court of J&K and Ladakh that it will submit an exhaustive and updated status report on the conservation of Dal Lake and its sister water bodies, Nigeen and Anchar lakes, covering pollution, encroachments, unauthorised constructions and other factors affecting their ecological health.

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Senior Additional Advocate General Mohsin Qadri gave the assurance before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rahul Bharti, which was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the protection of the Valley's lakes. He also undertook to submit a comparative chart highlighting the differences between the court's foundational order dated July 19, 2002, and various policies and plans of the administration, including the Master Plan 2035.

The submissions came after Amicus Curiae Z A Shah contended that the July 19, 2002 order continued to govern the status and affairs of Dal, Nigeen and Anchar lakes and would prevail wherever any conflict arose with existing or future policies and plans.

The Amicus Curiae submitted that the continuous mandamus issued by the court has contributed significantly to the protection of the three water bodies, but stressed the need for renewed efforts and greater coordination in governance to revisit all vital issues concerning their conservation.

He sought fresh reports on air and water pollution in and around the lakes, traffic movement and congestion along their peripheries, constructions, operation of shikaras, plantations within the water bodies and other factors affecting their ecosystems.

Responding to the submissions, the Senior AAG assured the court that the updated status report would comprehensively address compliance with all effective court orders, besides covering encroachments, houseboats, constructions, plantations within the lakes and other environmental concerns.

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He further assured that the sanctity and spirit of the foundational order of July 19, 2002, would be maintained and enforced until the next date of hearing.

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The Bench directed that the status report of the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee, along with reports from other concerned departments and establishments, be placed on record. The latest report will also address issues concerning the functioning of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

The main PIL has been listed for December 22.

In a separate development concerning Nigeen Lake, the High Court sought the exact plan and maps of a proposed road in the lake area after concerns were raised over its potential impact on aquatic life and the lake's ecosystem.

Counsel for the applicant submitted that the proposed road could eat into land forming part of the lake system, adversely affect aquatic life and potentially lead to the felling of thousands of trees.

Taking note of the seriousness of the concerns, the Bench directed Senior AAG Mohsin Qadri to place before it the exact project plan, along with maps detailing the proposed road alignment, aquatic life likely to be affected and the probable impact on the lake's ecosystem.