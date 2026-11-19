MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class A Ordinary Shares Expected to Begin Trading on a Split-Adjusted Basis on November 24, 2026

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI), a technology-enabled service company providing solutions in Agentic AI, smart solutions in automation, robotics, and secured logistics, today announced that, pursuant to the approval of its board of directors and the approval of its shareholders at the Company's reconvened extraordinary general meeting held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Hong Kong standard time) (November 2, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time), it is effecting a 1-for-40 share consolidation of its ordinary shares (the“Reverse Share Split”), together with a related capital reduction, share subdivision and re-designation of its share capital into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares. The Reverse Share Split and the related capital reduction, share subdivision and re-designation of its share capital are subject to registration by the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands. The Reverse Share Split and re-designation became effective on November 11, 2026, upon registration by the Registrar. The Company's Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the opening of trading on November 24, 2026. The Class A ordinary shares will replace the existing ordinary shares and continue to trade under the symbol“GFAI” and will have a new CUSIP number G4236L146.

Reverse Share Split Details

Every forty (40) issued and unissued ordinary shares, par value US$0.12 each, will be consolidated into one (1) share, par value US$4.80 each. Immediately afterwards, the par value of each issued share will be reduced to US$0.001 through a capital reduction, and each authorized but unissued share of par value US$4.80 will be subdivided into 4,800 shares of par value US$0.001 each. The Company's authorized share capital will remain US$36,000,000. The reduction in par value will create a distributable reserve that the Company may use for purposes permitted by law and its articles of association, including to offset accumulated losses.

The Reverse Share Split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding ordinary shares from approximately 31,958,004 to approximately 799,233, subject to adjustment for the rounding up of fractional entitlements described below.

Fractional Shares

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Share Split. Any registered shareholder who would otherwise be entitled to a fractional share will receive one additional whole share, rounded up to the nearest whole number. No cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker, bank or other nominee should contact that nominee, as the treatment of fractional entitlements in their accounts is subject to the nominee's procedures.

Warrants and Other Securities

Proportionate adjustments will be made to the number of shares issuable and the exercise price under the Company's outstanding warrants, options and other convertible securities in accordance with their terms. Following the Reverse Share Split, each outstanding PIPE warrant will be exercisable for 1/160 of one ordinary share, and the exercise price will be adjusted to US$186 per post-consolidation share.

Re-designation into Class A and Class B Ordinary Shares

Immediately following the Reverse Share Split, the Company's issued and outstanding shares will be re-designated on a one-for-one basis into approximately 719,199 Class A ordinary shares and approximately 80,034 Class B ordinary shares, each with a par value of US$0.001. The Company's authorized share capital will be re-designated into 34,500,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, 500,000,000 Class B ordinary shares and 1,000,000,000 preferred shares, each with a par value of US$0.001. The Company's shareholders also approved the adoption of the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and the Third Amended and Restated Articles of Association to reflect the new share structure.

Each Class A ordinary share carries one (1) vote and each Class B ordinary share carries twenty (20) votes on all matters submitted to a vote at general meetings of the Company. Class A and Class B ordinary shares vote together as a single class. Holders of Class B ordinary shares may convert them into Class A ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis at any time. Class B ordinary shares convert automatically upon transfer to any person that is not an affiliate of the holder or an existing holder of Class B ordinary shares. Class A ordinary shares are not convertible into Class B ordinary shares.

Immediately following the re-designation, all Class B ordinary shares will be held by Lei Wang, the Company's Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer. As a result, Ms. Wang's voting power will increase from approximately 10% to approximately 69% of the total voting power of the Company's outstanding shares.

Exchange Agent and Shareholder Actions

VStock Transfer, LLC is acting as exchange agent for the Reverse Share Split. Registered shareholders who hold their shares in book-entry form do not need to take any action; their accounts will be adjusted automatically. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker, bank or other nominee will have their positions adjusted by that nominee. Holders of physical share certificates will receive instructions for exchanging their certificates from the exchange agent and should not submit certificates until requested to do so.

Equity Incentive Plan Amendment

Shareholders also approved Amendment No. 2 to the Guardforce AI Co., Limited 2022 Equity Incentive Plan, which increases the maximum number of shares available for grant from 15% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares to 20% of the issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares at the time of grant.

About Guardforce AI Co., Limited

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) is a technology-enabled service company built on real-world service operations, trusted client relationships, and commercial smart service solutions. With its legacy secured logistics business as the operating foundation, the Company is expanding its first commercial growth curve through Smart Solutions across retail, hospitality, security, and other service environments, while building AI-native services as its second strategic growth engine. For more information, visit , or X (formerly Twitter): @Guardforceai.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical facts but are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally (although not always) be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as anticipate, appear, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, indicate, intend, may, plan, possible, predict, project, pursue, will, would and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 21, 2026 under the heading“Risk Factors” as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Guardforce AI Corporate Communications:

Hu Yu

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