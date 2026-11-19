SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sydney, Australia, 20 November 2026: PR and marketing agency Third Hemisphere has launched Australia's first index to comprehensively assess how individual businesses are viewed by AI engines compared to their rivals, beginning with Australia's $168 billion personal lending market.

The technology powering Third Hemisphere's AI Authority IndexTM: Personal Lending has already collected 195,689 AI answers across 159 sectors (of 210 it has identified), and seven AI engines, recording 1,526,848 brand mentions and naming 60,206 distinct companies.

However, the personal lending sector was chosen for this inaugural Index due to Third Hemisphere's decade-long specialisation in financial services and fintech, and the 87 percent of Australians who now use AI search for financial services purchasing decisions.

Published on 4 November 2026, the Index lists all 124 lenders the AI engines named. Of these, 28 are on the Leaderboard with a CRISPTM score, and 96 are Under the Radar, named too rarely for a reliable score.

It was built by Third Hemisphere's Executive Chair Jeremy Liddle, who is also an investor, entrepreneur, technologist, and co-founder of AI reputation intelligence and control company Contrlr alongside tech entrepreneur, board director, and investment stalwart, Tony Surtees AM.

It relies on a proprietary five-factor technology and scoring methodology,“CRISPTM”, which defines a sector's customer segments, products, benefits, harms, and buyer stages, then puts the resulting unbranded sector questions and branded company questions to ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Copilot, and Perplexity.

CRISPTM then analyses thousands of answers to derive scores out of 100 on a weighted composite of:

- Consensus, or how consistently AI engines name it (10 percent)

- Reputation, or how AI recommendations weigh against cautions (25 percent)

- Influence, or how many independent sources back it (25 percent)

- Source, or how accurate and AI-readable its website is (15 percent)

- Presence, or how often AI names it (25 percent)

The Index found that CommBank achieved the highest Presence score of all lenders (46), which was unsurprising given its size, but its Reputation factor was also the highest on the Leaderboard (71), and its CRISPTM score of 54 was the joint highest, level with NAB, meaning AI engines both mentioned it regularly and actively recommended it.

Outside of CommBank, however, size did not predict Reputation: a number of much smaller challenger lenders achieved Reputation factors on par with CommBank (within the index's margin of error), despite being named far less.

These included ING and OurMoneyMarket both at 69, Plenti at 68, Harmoney at 67, and NOW Finance at 66, who all scored well ahead of NAB (60), Westpac (56), and ANZ (42), despite the banks' significantly larger size and volume of mentions.

This curious gap between Presence and Reputation led Liddle to also develop a Star Chart that plots both measures against one another to sort brands into six bands:

- AI Famous are named often and recommended (30 percent of answers or more)

- Rising Stars are named sometimes and recommended (15 to 29 percent)

- Cult Favourites are rarely named but recommended when they are (under 15 percent)

- AI Infamous are named often but cautioned against (30 percent or more)

- Bad Press are named sometimes but cautioned against (15 to 29 percent)

- Off the Guest List are rarely named but cautioned against when they are (under 15 percent)

In this Index, only ANZ earned itself the un-coveted position of“AI Infamous”. Six lenders placed“Off the Guest List”: Cash Converters, BOQ, Latitude Financial Services, St, Nimble, and Resimac.

More positively, CommBank, NAB, and Westpac were“AI Famous”; ING and Macquarie were“Rising Stars”; and 15 lenders were“Cult Favourites”, including Plenti, OurMoneyMarket, and Harmoney.

Well-known brands American Express, Afterpay, Zip, Klarna, Revolut, and Virgin Money all sit Under the Radar, each named in fewer than 30 answers, while comparison sites like Finder and Canstar were most influential at the critical purchasing moment where borrowers choose a lender.

With smaller lenders matching CommBank's Reputation on a fraction of its mentions, the results suggest a lender's best route into AI recommendations is earning the endorsement of the independent sources the engines trust, according to Liddle.

Jeremy Liddle, Executive Chair of Third Hemisphere, said: "The good news for every lender is that those sources can be influenced. The engines form their opinions from comparison sites, ranking sites, regulators, and the media, so companies that earn real coverage, engage those sources well, and publish facts people can rely on can earn their way into the answers.

“The stakes are only rising. AI engines now sit between Australians and the decisions they make about their money, and when someone asks ChatGPT which lender to trust, the answer shapes their shortlist before they visit a comparison site or a bank's website.

“Authentic leadership is the future of marketing. I built the CRISPTM technology so Third Hemisphere could help Australian brands lead the world, and so every Australian company can see how the AI engines describe it, with the tools and support to improve its standing.”

Hannah Moreno, Founder and CEO of Third Hemisphere, said:“Trust has been the currency of financial services long before I founded Third Hemisphere in 2014 with MONEYME as our first client. What is different now is the AI engines decide who deserves this trust as guardians of the information we consume about brands. Third Hemisphere has spent over a decade building that trust for the companies we represent across multiple channels, so evolving to measure it in AI answers was a natural next step.

“Looking at the results of our first index, every featured lender now has a clear job to do. Challengers already win the engines' trust when they're found, so their task is to be found more often, while three of the big four need to change what the engines say about them. Both are fixable, and we're happy to show any lender how.”

To see the full edition: thirdhemisphere/ai-authority-index/personal-lending

To check your own AI Authority for free: thirdhemisphere/ai-authority-check

More about the AI Authority IndexTM

CRISPTM methodology

Third Hemisphere has identified 210 Australian sectors for CRISPTM to measure, 159 of them with a complete corpus of questions and answers, across five factors that build on the Interactive Advertising Bureau's measurement standards and other published research:

- Consensus: When one engine names the company on a question, whether the other engines name it too. The higher the score, the more often they do.

- Reputation: When buyers ask what to choose and what to avoid, whether the engines speak in the company's favour more often than against it. A score of 50 means the two are even; above 50, the engines recommend it more often than they caution against it.

- Influence: When the engines name the company, whether anyone other than the company stands behind what they say, and how many different sources do. The higher the score, the more often the engines attach an independent source, and the more sources they draw on.

- Source: Whether the content the company owns stands up as the record of what is true about it, and whether an engine can reach, read, and quote it. The higher the score, the more of its claims hold up and the easier its website is for AI to use.

- Presence: Whether the engines name the company when a buyer describes the need without naming it. The score is the share of answers that name the company, so a Presence score of 46 means the engines named it in 46 percent of answers.

For each sector, CRISPTM builds its questions from up to seven sets of sector nouns, i.e. the words a buyer in that sector uses:

- Products: what the sector sells, such as personal loans, car finance, and credit cards.

- Segments: the kinds of buyers asking, such as first-time borrowers or people with a low credit score.

- Benefits: the reasons a buyer picks one company over another, such as cost, speed, or service.

- Harms: the problems a buyer wants to avoid, such as hidden fees, unresolved complaints, or data breaches.

- Institutions: the regulators, ombudsmen, and government services that set the rules and hear complaints, such as ASIC, the corporate regulator, and AFCA, the financial complaints authority.

- Brands: the companies competing for the buyer's business.

- Counterparties: the platforms a buyer's choice has to work with, such as accounting software for a business bank account.

Star Chart

CRISPTM places each lender in one of six bands on a Star Chart. The bands do not have numbered ranking but are instead set by how often the engines name a lender, and whether they recommend it more often than they caution against it.



The AI Authority IndexTM results & Star Chart positions:

The 166 questions in this edition cover personal loans, debt consolidation, car finance, credit cards, and short-term credit at five stages of a borrower's decision: learning, finding, comparing, choosing, and buying. Of the 166 questions, 85 ask what to choose and 81 ask what to avoid, and none names a lender. Home loans will be covered in a future edition.

- AI Famous: Commonwealth Bank, NAB, and Westpac.

- Rising Star: ING and Macquarie.

- Cult Favourite: Bendigo Bank, NOW Finance, Plenti, OurMoneyMarket, com, Harmoney, Liberty, MONEYME, People First Bank, Pepper Money, Bank Australia, Bankwest, Wisr, Great Southern Bank, and Beyond Bank.

- On the line: Wallet Wizard. Its Reputation reads exactly 50, so the engines recommended it and cautioned against it equally, and it is placed by Presence alone.

- AI Infamous: ANZ.

- Off the Guest List: Cash Converters, BOQ, Latitude Financial Services, St, Nimble, and Resimac.

- Under the Radar (96 lenders named in fewer than 30 answers, with no CRISPTM score): Swoosh, BankSA, IMB, Newcastle Permanent, Bank of Melbourne, Cigno, American Express, Greater Bank, Teachers Mutual Bank, Jacaranda Finance, Revolut, Fair Go Finance, MoneyPlace, Sunshine Loans, Beforepay, Money3, Unity Bank, Virgin Money, Firstmac, UniBank, Australian Mutual Bank, Fundo, Kogan Money, MyPayNow, BankWAW, CashnGo, Horizon Bank, P&N Bank, RACQ, Rapid Loans, Afterpay, BSF Solutions, Community First Bank, Hume Bank, Toyota Finance, Wagepay, City Finance, South West Slopes Credit Union, Cash Train, Police Bank, Zip, Alex Bank, Angle Auto Finance, Finance One, MoneySpot, SocietyOne, Bank First, BCU Bank, Cash Direct, Credit Union SA, MOVE Bank, RACV Finance, Auswide Bank, AutoSwift Finance, BankVic, Cash Lab, Cash Stop, Credit24, Klarna, Laboratories Credit Union, Police Credit Union, Qudos Bank, Queensland Country Bank, The Mutual Bank, Maitland, Australian Alliance Automotive Finance, Automotive Financial Services, Border Bank, CashFaster, CashLend, ClearCash, Dnister Bank, EBP Money, Good to Go Loans, Humm, PressPay, Quickcash, Quickzy Finance, Regional Australia Bank, Stay Finance, The Capricornian, Alpha Finance, Australian Military Bank, Bank of China (Australia), Bank of us, Bank Orange, BMW Financial Services, Cash Loan Money Centres, CashPal, Defence Bank, Flash Money, Jingle, Nissan Financial Services, PayPal, Spondooli, Ume Loans, and Volkswagen Financial Services. A reliable CRISPTM score needs at least 30 answers naming a lender, because below that a reading can move by several points on a small change in the sample. These lenders carry no score until the engines name them in 30 or more answers, when they move onto the Leaderboard.

ENDS

About Third Hemisphere

Third Hemisphere is a public relations and marketing agency with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and Singapore. It publishes the AI Authority IndexTM and measures how AI engines describe companies through its CRISPTM audits. Third Hemisphere's clients include MONEYME, which appears on the Leaderboard with its readings published unchanged.

Priyanka Dogra

Third Hemisphere

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AI Infamous or Off the Guest List? Australian-first index reveals where challenger lenders beat the big four, except one News Provided By Third Hemisphere November 20, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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