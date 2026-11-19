SEIL combines plastic and paperboard plants, recycled paper and pulp containers and global logistics to supply food businesses from one source.

SOUTH KOREA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- South Korean food packaging company SEIL Co., Ltd. is accelerating its global market expansion with comprehensive, one-stop packaging capabilities spanning both plastic and eco-friendly materials, including sustainable paper and pulp containers made from post-consumer recycled materials.Two Divisions, One Packaging PartnerSEIL operates dedicated manufacturing facilities in Gwangju-si, Gyeonggi-do, including its Plastic Division (Plant 1) and Paperboard Division (Plant 2), along with an office, warehouse and showroom. Established in 1997, the company has about 70 employees.This structure allows SEIL to produce and supply a diverse portfolio ranging from PET, PP, PS and PLA containers to paper and pulp containers, so food businesses can source both material types from a single partner.Recycled Paper and Pulp ContainersThe Paperboard Division produces rectangular and bowl-style paper containers made from post-consumer materials. SEIL highlights the sustainability of these eco-friendly recycled paper and pulp containers as food businesses look for packaging options beyond conventional plastics.The company also distributes sugarcane bagasse containers, paper containers, PET and PP containers, injection containers, beverage cups in PET, PP and paper, and tableware, extending the range customers can order through one supplier.Certified Quality and Food Safety SystemsAccording to the company's website, SEIL holds ISO 9001 quality management and ISO 14001 environmental management certifications and a food safety management system certification. Its products have also been certified by UL, a U.S. certification authority, and the company holds design registrations for its containers.Global Sourcing, Warehousing and LogisticsBeyond manufacturing, SEIL leverages a global sourcing network alongside systematic warehousing and logistics management to ensure reliable, on-time delivery and an integrated supply chain capable of meeting fluctuating market demands. Backed by strict quality control, customized container design capabilities and this network, SEIL aims to deliver reliable, safe and eco-friendly packaging solutions to food industry partners worldwide, with the United States as a key target market.About SEIL Co., Ltd.SEIL Co., Ltd. is a South Korean manufacturer and distributor specializing in total food packaging solutions, including PET, PP, PS and PLA plastic containers, Tamper Evident containers, eco-friendly paper and pulp containers and disposable cups. The company is based in Gwangju-si, Gyeonggi-do.SEIL Co., Ltd.Total Food Packaging Solutions Provider...427, Docheok-ro, Docheok-myeon, Gwangju-si, Gyeonggi-do, 12807, Republic of Korea+82-31-763-2081

SEIL Co., Ltd.

SEIL

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SEIL Expands One-Stop Food Packaging Supply with Recycled Paper and Pulp Containers News Provided By Myoeng Arm November 20, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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