Healing Springs Ranch 10th year anniversary

North Texas residential treatment center expands access to healthcare for mental health, addiction and trauma

- Rachel Graham, CEO of Healing Springs Ranch

TIOGA, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Healing Springs Ranch, a residential treatment center for adults located about an hour north of Dallas-Fort Worth, is now an in-network provider with Cigna Healthcare (Evernorth Behavioral Health).

Eligible Cigna members now have another option for residential treatment at Healing Springs Ranch, a 28-bed, Joint Commission-accredited facility specializing in mental health, addiction and trauma treatment. The center also provides specialized care for dual diagnosis (co-occurring disorders), helping individuals address the complex relationship between mental health conditions and substance use disorders.

"We are excited to welcome Cigna members to Healing Springs Ranch," said Rachel Graham, CEO of Healing Springs Ranch. "Expanding our in-network options is an important part of our commitment to making treatment more accessible. For individuals and families considering treatment, understanding how care fits within their insurance benefits is often the first step."

Healing Springs Ranch welcomes private-pay clients and is also in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Curative, Health Choice, Employers Health Network and Magellan.

Set on 80 private acres, the center gives adults space to step away from daily pressures and focus on recovery, combining evidence-based and experiential therapies with individualized, trauma-focused care. Residential programs typically last 30 to 45 days, with additional care through a partial hospitalization program, a family intensive program and ongoing alumni support.

"Deciding to enter treatment is a significant step for an individual and their family," said Melissa Caldwell Engle, LPC, ATR, chief clinical officer at Healing Springs Ranch. "Our admissions team is here to walk families through their benefits and answer their questions with compassion, so they can focus on what matters most: beginning the healing process. We recognize that mental health, addiction, and trauma are deeply interconnected. Our approach focuses on treating the whole person, addressing underlying issues rather than just symptoms or behaviors, at every stage of care."

To verify Cigna benefits or learn more about treatment options, call the admissions team at 866-656-8384 or visit healingspringsranch/admissions.

About Healing Springs Ranch

Healing Springs Ranch (HSR) is a 28-bed residential treatment center for adults in Tioga, Texas, about an hour north of Dallas-Fort Worth. Founded in 2016, HSR treats mental health, addiction and trauma, including dual diagnosis (co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders), on 80 private acres. Accredited by The Joint Commission, HSR follows its Integrated Wellness Model, which combines evidence-based clinical therapies with expressive and experiential approaches to address the underlying factors affecting long-term recovery. HSR's multidisciplinary team includes master's-level licensed clinicians, psychiatrists, nursing professionals, behavioral health technicians and adjunctive counselors. Levels of care include residential treatment, partial hospitalization, a family intensive program and alumni support. Learn more at healingspringsranch.

Lorna Stegall

Healing Springs Ranch

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HEALING SPRINGS RANCH NOW IN-NETWORK WITH CIGNA HEALTHCARE News Provided By Healing Springs Ranch November 20, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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