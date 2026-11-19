Community event attendees show Radds on their phones. Photo supplied by MotoRadds.

Radds account growth during its strongest complete 14-day registration window in the available records. Full methodology below.

Radds at community events: an attendee displaying the app, and people beside an event check-in banner. Photos supplied by MotoRadds.

MotoRadds explores how Radds' 107% growth in two weeks reflects interest in connecting motorcycle riders through local rides, clubs and meetups.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Radds, the social riding app from [MotoRadds ]( ), more than doubled its registered account base among accounts with recorded creation dates during November 5–18, 2026. The company has published an analysis of the milestone and how shared hobbies can help people find local community and make plans to meet in person.

According to Radds' internal records, the account base included in the analysis increased approximately 107% during the period. It was the app's strongest complete two-week registration window in the available data.

For MotoRadds, the milestone puts attention on a familiar challenge: a rider may already have a motorcycle, a favorite route and a free afternoon, but still need people to ride with. Radds is designed to make that next step easier, connecting nearby riders with clubs, group rides and meetups.

The company's newly published [analysis of Radds' growth and motorcycle community ](blogs/daily-read/radds-user-growth-motorcycle-community ) examines the platform's early momentum alongside public research on hobby-based connection. MotoRadds sees an opportunity for a shared interest in motorcycles to become the starting point for regular local gatherings.

An October 2026 Pew Research Center report found that hobbies and local areas were the most common topics for online communities, with approximately one in five U.S. adults participating in each. About one-third of online-community participants said their most-visited community also holds in-person gatherings. [Pew's findings]( ) provide broader context for apps that help people organize activities around a common interest.

In motorcycling, that activity might be a short weekend ride, a coffee stop or a club meetup. Having a specific plan gives people a reason to meet, while repeated outings offer opportunities to get to know one another over time.

[MotoRadds' Radds app ](blogs/daily-read/radds-app-motorcycle-riding-buddies-rides-meets ) brings rider discovery and ride planning together. Users can find nearby people, explore rides and meetups, and stay connected through clubs and conversations. For someone new to an area or looking to expand a riding circle, those features provide practical ways to start making plans.

Local riding may also appeal to people thinking carefully about leisure spending. For someone who already owns and maintains a motorcycle, an informal ride can offer time with others without accommodation or event-ticket expenses. MotoRadds identifies this as a possible attraction to investigate, rather than a measured explanation for Radds' growth.

The company's community analysis centers on making an existing hobby easier to share. The registration milestone shows early interest in Radds; the platform's purpose is to help that interest become opportunities to ride and meet.

The growth calculation uses complete UTC calendar days and registered accounts with valid creation timestamps, excluding accounts without dates. It reflects accounts present at the November 19 review and measures registrations rather than active users. The linked MotoRadds analysis explains the calculation methodology.

MotoRadds develops motorcycle accessories and offers Radds, a social app connecting motorcycle riders and automotive enthusiasts with nearby people, clubs, rides and meetups.

Christian Goeller

MotoRadds LLC

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Radds App for Bike and Car Meets More Than Doubles Its User Base in Two Weeks as MotoRadds Shares Community Analysis News Provided By MotoRadds LLC November 20, 2026, 00:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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