Glenn Phillips Makes History With Triple Century Feat Against India

Wellington [New Zealand], November 20 (ANI): New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips became the first player in the world to score centuries in all three formats of international cricket against India in a calendar year, achieving the milestone during the ongoing first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

Phillips reached his century in the first innings of the first Test after scoring hundreds against India in the ODI and T20I formats earlier this year. The right-handed batter had scored 106 runs against India in the ODI match at Indore on January 18, 2026. He followed it up with a blistering 107 off just 49 deliveries in the T20I match in Auckland on October 30. The first player ever to score a century in all three formats against India in the same calendar year. Glenn Phillips is some cricketer. #NZvIND | = @PhotosportNZ / BCCI - BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 19, 2026

The right-handed batter is also the second player overall to achieve the feat of scoring centuries in Tests, ODIs and T20Is against the same opponent in a calendar year, joining former India captain Rohit Sharma, who accomplished the milestone against Sri Lanka in 2017. Phillips also became the first New Zealand batter to register a century against the same opponent in all three formats.

Coming in to bat at No. 7 in the first innings of the ongoing Test, Phillips took 194 deliveries to reach the three-figure mark, completing a rare achievement against the Indian side. Overall, Phillips is the third player after Australia's Shane Watson and West Indies batter Shai Hope to score centuries in all three formats against India. Watson registered one century each in Tests, ODIs and T20Is against India during his international career between 2006 and 2016. He featured in 13 Tests, 19 ODIs and eight T20Is against the Indian team. Meanwhile, Hope has also scored centuries against India across all three formats. The West Indies wicketkeeper-batter has registered one Test, five ODI and two T20I centuries against India, including two ODI and two T20I hundreds in 2026.

Phillips, who also holds the record for scoring the most international runs for New Zealand against India in a calendar year, added another significant milestone to his record with his latest century. Phillips played a fantastic knock of 118 off 216 deliveries, including 14 fours, after he was clean bowled by Indian seamer Akash Deep in the first innings of the Wellington Test.

Coming to the match, New Zealand made a strong comeback after India reduced them to 70/5, with Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips leading the recovery through centuries. The duo stitched together a 216-run partnership for the sixth wicket, taking the hosts to 286/6 in 94 overs at the time of writing. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah struck thrice on Day 1, while Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep picked up a wicket each to put India in a commanding position. However, the partnership between Nicholls and Phillips shifted the momentum in New Zealand's favour (ANI).