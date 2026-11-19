An OEM buyer who receives a low-Pressure Casting process sheet and files it without reading the numbers is trusting the foundry to police itself. The fill time and the holding pressure on that sheet decide whether the aluminium part is sound or full of hidden defects. Learning to read the window before the first article is the difference between a clean casting and a porosity claim.

Why a low-pressure casting sheet is a contract, not a brochure

The process sheet records the exact window the foundry promised to hold during the run. A buyer who writes the parameter window into the supply agreement turns a vague promise into a measurable obligation. A sheet that lives only in the sales deck gives the factory room to drift once the order is signed. The first-article inspection report should echo the same numbers, so the two documents agree.

The sheet is also the reference when a part fails in the field. A buyer who can point to the agreed melt temperature and the actual record wins the argument a memory cannot. The agreement and the sheet should carry the same revision number, so a later change cannot be denied.

What fill time and holding pressure actually control

Fill time is the seconds the molten aluminium takes to fill the mould from the rising tube. A fill time that runs too fast traps air and writes gas porosity into the part before it cools. A holding pressure inside the agreed window is what prevents shrinkage porosity in the thick sections. A buyer who cannot name the unit, MPa or bar, reads a number without knowing what it gates.

non-standard precision low pressure casting for new energy parts depends on a tight fill time because the non-standard walls are thin, so the sheet for this programme leads with the fill time line. The non-standard geometry means the fill line is the first thing the buyer checks on the sheet for this programme.

How mould temperature and melt temperature cause cold shuts

The mould temperature sits around 680 to 720 C and the melt temperature around 720 to 740 C. A mould temperature that falls below the window chills the metal mid-fill and leaves cold shuts at the far wall. The melt temperature must stay above the mould temperature by a narrow gap, or the fill turns sluggish. A buyer should see both numbers logged per shift, not just a single line at the top of the sheet. A logged-per-shift pair also exposes a furnace that drifts before the part ever leaves the cell.

aluminum alloy low pressure casting for automobiles and trucks runs a narrow mould to melt gap, because a truck bracket cannot carry a cold shut at the mount point, so this programme lives or dies on the temperature pair.

Cooling time, cycle time and the venting window

cooling time of 60 to 90 seconds and cycle time of 180 to 240 seconds set the rhythm of the cell. A cooling time cut to save a minute can lock a gas pocket into the casting that no later machining removes. The venting window, the path the displaced air takes out, must stay open across the cycle. A blocked vent is the quiet cause of gas porosity that shows up only at the pressure test.

aluminum alloy low pressure casting for electromechanical industry needs the venting window documented, because an electromechanical housing must seal, and a trapped pocket breaks the seal under pressure.

Coating thickness and the gas porosity risk

The mould coating, usually 0.1 to 0.2 mm thick, controls how the metal releases and how much gas the surface throws. A coating thickness outside the 0.1 to 0.2 mm window either sticks the part or off-gasses into the fill.

Which parameter matters most for each casting programme

Not every parameter carries equal weight for every part. A buyer should rank the parameters by the failure the part cannot survive, then weight the inspection there. A thin new-energy wall lives on fill time, a truck bracket on the temperature pair, an electromechanical housing on venting, and a high-precision part on coating and cycle stability. A precision buyer weights the inspection on the two lines that decide the machined face, not the easy ones.

high precision aluminum alloy low pressure casting products and services puts coating thickness and cycle time first, because a precision face cannot absorb a variation the machining allowance will not cover.

What the first-article inspection report must capture

The first article is the proof the line can hit the window. A first-article inspection report that records fill time, holding pressure, both temperatures, cooling and cycle time, and coating thickness is the baseline every later lot is judged against. A report that lists only dimensions and skips the process window hides the very numbers that predict a sound casting. The buyer should keep the report beside the supply agreement so the two never drift apart. The report is also the document a certification auditor opens first, so completeness protects the audit too.



Record fill time in seconds and holding pressure in MPa or bar per shift.

Log mould temperature and melt temperature as a paired, narrow window.

Write cooling time, cycle time and the venting path into the agreement.

Measure coating thickness and attach the batch to the first article. Stamp the first-article report with the same numbers the sheet promises.

The fields to demand on every low-pressure casting sheet

The sheet is only as good as the fields it forces the foundry to fill. A buyer who demands all seven fields, fill time, holding pressure, mould temperature, melt temperature, cooling time, cycle time and coating thickness, removes the excuses before the run starts. A sheet with blank process fields is a sheet that will fail the first hard part. The low-pressure casting buyer who reads the window owns the quality, not the foundry. A blank field is a future defect with no owner, and the buyer who fills it owns the outcome.

The conclusion is direct: read the fill time and the holding pressure before the first article, because the numbers on the sheet are the only early warning a casting defect leaves. Write the window into the agreement, echo it in the inspection report, and the porosity claim becomes a conversation about data, not blame.

About Us

Yongkang Hantai Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. was established in 1997. It is a comprehensive enterprise focusing on aluminum-zinc alloy die-casting, gravity casting, low-pressure casting, heat treatment, aluminum alloy surface hard oxidation and finishing. Since its establishment, the company has always focused on technological innovation and quality improvement, and is committed to providing high-quality parts and components for the automotive industry.