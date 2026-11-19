MENAFN - GetNews) Yueqing City, Zhejiang Province, China-November 19, 2026

Identify the Complete Assembly First

An LA36 operator can be supplied with different operating actions and contact arrangements. The product page lists examples such as 1NO1NC, 2NO and 2NC. A terminal number therefore has meaning only in the context of the installed contact block.

Before wiring, record:



The complete model number.

Whether the operator is momentary, maintained or another confirmed type.

The number of contact elements.

The required normal state of each circuit. The applicable terminal diagram.

Do not assume that two switches with similar front heads have the same rear contact arrangement.

Read NO and NC from the Normal State

Normally open and normally closed refer to the electrical state before the operator is actuated.

An NC contact provides continuity in its normal state and opens when actuated. An NO contact is open in its normal state and closes when actuated. The contact state does not tell you whether the operator is momentary or maintained. Those are separate specifications.

The LA36A terminal explanation provides a practical identification method, but the assembled device should still be checked against the selected drawing. If the machine uses several contact blocks, identify each contact pair separately rather than treating the complete rear assembly as one circuit.

Verify Before Connecting the Control Circuit

A useful panel-building process is:

Isolate the circuit and follow the site's electrical safety procedure.Confirm the model and contact arrangement against the bill of materials.Read the markings on the installed base.Compare the markings with the product diagram.Verify the normal and actuated states with an appropriate test method.Apply the correct wire numbers and update the panel drawing.

This catches errors before the button is connected to a PLC input, relay coil or another control device.

Keep the Drawing and Panel Labels Consistent

The same contact should carry the same identity in the supplier drawing, electrical schematic, wire list and maintenance record. If the physical assembly changes, the documentation should change with it.

For example, adding a second contact block can change both the available terminals and the depth behind the panel. A revised configuration should not continue using an old drawing simply because the front operator looks unchanged.

Procurement Checklist

Ask the supplier to confirm:



Complete LA36 model number.

Contact arrangement and normal states.

Terminal numbering diagram.

Rear assembly drawing.

Lamp terminals for illuminated versions. Electrical rating for the intended circuit.

The LA36A model table is useful for explaining the series, but the product page also notes that not every possible code combination represents an actual product. The confirmed model and diagram should therefore be part of the quotation review.

Separate Contact Identification from Circuit Function

Terminal numbers identify the physical contact, but they do not explain the full purpose of the circuit. The electrical schematic should still state whether that contact sends a start command, opens an interlock, enables an auxiliary relay or performs another defined task.

This distinction matters when two NO contacts appear on one operator. Their terminal markings may show that both are normally open, but the drawing must show whether they serve separate circuits or are intended to operate related functions. Do not bridge contacts or combine circuits simply because their normal states match.

The same approach applies to an NO and NC pair. The two contacts may be used to create complementary signals, but that is a circuit-design decision. The product marking alone does not prove how the controller will interpret them or whether the transition timing suits a particular logic scheme.

Check the Normal State Before Power Is Applied

The safest time to resolve a terminal-identification error is before energizing the panel. After confirming the model and drawing, verify the contact state using the approved test procedure for the workshop.

Conceptual decision flow; confirm the exact model documentation.

The verification should cover both the released and actuated positions. For a maintained operator, include each stable position. For a selector, include every specified position. Record the result against the terminal references used in the drawing.

If the result differs from the schematic, stop and resolve the mismatch. Possible causes include a different contact arrangement, a drawing revision, an incorrect assembly or a misunderstanding of the operator action. Do not solve the discrepancy by changing wires until the complete configuration is understood.

Include Illuminated Versions in the Review

An illuminated LA36 assembly contains lamp terminals as well as switching contacts. The lamp supply must be identified separately so that a technician does not mistake an LED connection for a contact terminal.

The product page lists multiple lamp voltages and several illuminated operator types. Confirm the exact lamp option, its terminals and the intended indication behavior. The lamp may show a command, machine status or another condition depending on the control circuit. Terminal identification alone does not define that meaning.

Where the lamp and contacts use different supplies, the drawing should make the separation obvious. Use distinct wire references and state the voltage for each circuit. This is particularly important when maintenance work is carried out after the panel has been in service and the original installer is not present.

Control Changes During Production

Repeat equipment builds need a stable reference. Store the approved model, contact arrangement and terminal diagram with the bill of materials. If the supplier proposes a different LA36 configuration, compare the contact states, terminal locations, overall depth and lamp arrangement before accepting it.

A visually similar switch can require a wiring change. A different terminal position can also affect harness length or tool access. Treat the substitution as an engineering change rather than allowing production to reinterpret the original drawing at the assembly bench.

For incoming inspection, compare the delivered label and rear contact arrangement with the approved record. This check does not replace electrical testing, but it can detect an obvious mismatch before the component reaches the panel line.

Troubleshooting a Terminal Mismatch

When the observed contact state does not match the drawing, review the evidence in a fixed order:

Confirm that the drawing belongs to the exact model received.Read the physical markings on every installed block.Confirm the operator action and its normal position.Check whether the drawing shows the contact in its normal or actuated state.Verify whether the assembly contains an added or substituted contact block.

Avoid relying on memory or on a diagram for another product series. The goal is not to make the wiring resemble an expected pattern; it is to establish the actual configuration and then determine whether that configuration meets the approved design.

Build a Simple Terminal Verification Record

For repeat production, add a short verification record to the assembly documentation. It can list the complete model, operator action, each contact pair, its normal state and its circuit reference. The record does not need to replace the schematic; it gives assembly and inspection a focused check for the purchased component.

Photographs can support traceability when they show the delivered label and rear arrangement clearly, but they should remain secondary to the model and drawing. A photograph may not reveal an internal state or distinguish every terminal marking.

When the same operator is used in several panel positions, do not assume every position uses the same blocks. The start, stop, reset and mode functions may require different contacts. Verify each bill-of-material line and keep the location reference with the contact description.

This small discipline helps purchasing, assembly and maintenance use the same definition. It also makes a supplier substitution easier to review because the proposed product can be checked against a concrete terminal requirement rather than against appearance alone.

Keep the completed verification record with the approved drawing so future production and maintenance teams can repeat the same checks consistently.

Conceptual procurement checklist; not a product test or installation drawing terminals ending in 1 and 2 always mean NC?

The LA36A product page describes 1 and 2 as the terminals of an NC contact on its switch base. Use this rule only with the correct LA36 product information and verify the selected assembly.

Are terminals ending in 3 and 4 normally open?

The LA36A page identifies 3 and 4 as the terminals of an NO contact. Confirm the physical contact block and drawing before wiring.

Can I identify the terminals from a product photo?

No. Photos may not show the complete configuration or readable markings. Request the terminal diagram for the exact model.

Does terminal numbering show whether the button is momentary?

No. Terminal numbering identifies contacts. Momentary or maintained describes the operator action and must be specified separately.

About us

Yijia Industrial Control Electric Co., Ltd. is an enterprise specializing in the production and sales of industrial control products such as push button switches, signal lamps, travel switches, AC contactors, intermediate relays, time relays, and solid-state relays.