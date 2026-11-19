MENAFN - GetNews)"Building HVAC&R and Thermal Management Lines with a Precision CNC Tubing Bender from Heshun"

Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu, China - November 19, 2026

A cnc tubing bender helps turn a thermal system layout into repeatable tube geometry. For HVAC&R and thermal management manufacturers, the key result is a component that fits its assembly while preserving the specified section through each bend. Selecting the machine therefore starts with the tube route and connection requirements. Bending, end preparation and subsequent joining need to be planned as connected production operations.

Start with the installed connection geometry

A tube can have the correct overall appearance yet arrive at a connection with the wrong position or orientation. Define the assembly datums before programming the route. The drawing needs to show the straight lengths available at connections and the spatial relationship between the ends. These features determine whether the component can enter its fixture and meet the next part without forced alignment. Thermal circuits can contain several tube families with different materials and sizes. Group them by actual forming requirements rather than assuming one program strategy suits every line. A copper component and a stainless steel component may need different tooling and compensation even when their routes look similar.

The bend radius is part of this decision. A compact package can place pressure on the available radius and tangent lengths. Reviewing the route with manufacturing early can expose a difficult bend before the final assembly layout is frozen.

Coordinate bends with tube end preparation

Tube ends may need expansion, reduction or another defined form before assembly. The forming sequence should establish whether that feature is made before or after bending. Making it earlier can affect how the tube is gripped; making it later can affect access for the end forming tooling.

Heshun supplies tube bending equipment alongside tube end forming and cutting machinery. That equipment scope allows a project discussion to consider the operations around the bend. It does not make every machine combination suitable for every heat exchanger or thermal circuit; the component drawing remains the basis for choosing the route.

Keep the connection dimensions distinct from the bending datums. A finished end needs its own length and form acceptance criteria. If the end forming process changes the overall length, account for that effect when establishing the bend program and cut length.

Use programmable motion where it improves control

Heshun's fully electric range uses servo driven functions for bending and tube rotation, with programmable clamp settings. These functions matter when a production team needs to recover a setup across repeat batches. The programmed positions provide a starting point that operators can associate with a particular tube and tool set.

A cnc tubing bender still needs application tooling that matches the material and section. A drive can repeat its commanded movement while the tube behaves differently because the stock or setup has changed. The process therefore needs a measured relationship between the program and the released component. Separate capability from acceptance. The equipment selection establishes which motions and tooling arrangements are available. A representative trial establishes whether those arrangements produce the required part. Both steps are needed before a thermal line is assigned a production rate.

Preserve the tube section through demanding bends

Internal support becomes relevant when a thin wall or restricted radius makes the section difficult to retain. A mandrel supports the tube during forming, while the surrounding tooling controls contact and movement. The goal is a bend that satisfies the specified geometry and section requirements.

State the permitted ovality and minimum wall where those characteristics are functional requirements. Avoid using a good external appearance as the only judgement. A thermal component may also require cleanliness or joining checks under its separate manufacturing specification.

Keep mechanical inspection and circuit testing distinct. Dimensional acceptance establishes whether the tube fits the drawing. Any pressure or leak test belongs to the product's applicable requirements and production process. No bending machine specification, by itself, establishes the operating suitability of the completed circuit.

Plan the cell around the actual product mix

A thermal management line may produce repeated high volume parts alongside short runs for another assembly. The loading method and tooling change strategy should reflect that mix. Where changes are frequent, assess how operators identify the correct dies and restore the required program. The tube also needs space during rotation and discharge. A compact machine footprint can conceal a much larger workpiece envelope. Review nearby guarding, benches and collection areas using the longest representative component. This prevents a cell layout from being based only on the machine base.

Production time should include the operations around bending. A fast motion sequence can wait for an upstream cut blank or a downstream end forming station. Observe the proposed route from raw tube preparation to the point where the next process can accept the component.

Build a repeatable qualification method

Select trial parts that cover the difficult conditions in the product family. One may challenge the smallest radius, while another has an awkward change of plane. The trial scope should explain which requirement each part tests, so a successful result has a clear meaning.

Measure the samples using the intended assembly references. Record the material lot and the tooling used, then retain the program revision associated with the accepted geometry. This gives engineering and production a common reference when a later batch behaves differently.

For a cnc tubing bender working across changing thermal designs, the qualification record also helps assess new parts. A similar route can reuse relevant experience, but its connection geometry and material still need attention. Similarity supports a review; it does not automatically qualify a new component.

Define a tube family without hiding its differences

A useful thermal tube family shares manufacturing requirements that can be described explicitly. Begin with the material and section, then compare the radii and the way the tube ends are presented to joining equipment. Similar overall length does not make two parts equivalent for bending or end preparation.

For a conditional example, consider two tubes that connect the same assemblies from opposite sides. Their finished shapes may look like mirror images, yet the machine sequence and handling approach can differ. Review their orientation from the loading end before assigning one common setup method.

Connection allowances should remain visible in this comparison. A straight end reserved for a later joining operation also occupies material that may otherwise be used for clamping. Identifying that shared region helps resolve an access conflict while the route is still being developed.

Document the features that genuinely remain common and the ones that require a tool or program change. The resulting family definition gives production planning a useful basis for estimating changeovers. It also gives the equipment discussion a clear boundary when another thermal circuit enters the product range.

Connect the equipment enquiry to the assembly need

The most useful starting point is a tube drawing accompanied by the mating assembly requirements and the planned batch pattern. Identify the bending features that control fit and explain the required tube end operations. This lets the equipment proposal address the complete manufacturing route. For an HVAC&R or thermal management project, send the component information through and describe where bending will sit within the intended line.

About Us

Zhangjiagang Heshun Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., founded in 2001, occupies a total area of 60,000 square meters with total assets of CNY 130 million. The company employs over 50 staff members, including engineering technicians with intermediate or higher professional titles (28% of total workforce). It boasts one doctoral R&D team and holds one National First (Set) Major Technical Equipment Program certification and one provincial-level research project.

As a specialized manufacturer of metal tube processing machinery, Heshun Machinery focuses on R&D and manufacturing of metal tube forming equipment. The company has successfully developed internationally advanced tube bending machines and laser cutting machine software.

Its main products include five major series with over 180 models:

CNC Tube Bending Machines、Chamfering Machines、Tube Cutting Machines、Tube End Forming Machines、Automated Intelligent Production Lines All equipment features technical performance reaching domestic leading and internationally advanced levels. The company prioritizes product quality and technological sophistication, having developed more than 30 new products and obtained over 30 patents since its establishment. Recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise in 2018, Heshun obtained ISO 9001 Quality Management System Certification in 2015.