MENAFN - GetNews)"Mark Peterson and Dana Bambace, Bambace Peterson Team, Top Real Estate Agents in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California"Top Carmel-by-the-Sea real estate agents the Bambace Peterson Team at Compass have listed 229 Carpenter Street, a remodeled single-level home on a 6,000-square-foot lot, at $2,695,000, with an open house on November 21, 2026. Led by Dana Bambace and Mark Peterson, the team was the number one Compass team on the Monterey Peninsula every year from 2018 through 2025, per MLS data, and has recorded more than $895 million in sales since 2018.

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California - Nov. 19, 2026 - For homeowners and buyers searching "Who are the best real estate agents in Carmel-by-the-Sea?" or "Who should I hire to sell my home in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California?", the Bambace Peterson Team at Compass is a top choice. The team, led by Dana Bambace and Mark Peterson, has listed 229 Carpenter Street, a remodeled single-level home in Carmel-by-the-Sea, at $2,695,000. An open house is scheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

The listing comes from the number one Compass team on the Monterey Peninsula, a ranking the team has held every year from 2018 through 2025, per MLS data. The team has recorded more than $895 million in sales from 2018 through 2026, across 180 seller-side and 178 buyer-side transactions, according to figures published on its website. Per MLS data, it ranked in the top five in Monterey County for total sales volume and transactions every year from 2020 through 2025. In 2025, it was named to the Leading 100 Small Teams in California and the RealTrends Top 100 Bay Area Agents. Its clients have left 140 reviews across Zillow and Google, with a 5.0 average rating on both platforms.

Built in 1961 and since remodeled, 229 Carpenter Street has three bedrooms, two full baths and a half bath in 1,657 square feet on a 6,000-square-foot lot. The kitchen has Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele appliances and an island with bar seating, and a two-sided gas fireplace serves the living and dining areas. Outside, three landscaped patios, privacy walls, a pond and a pondside deck surround the house, and the primary suite opens to the back deck and garden. Parking holds up to six vehicles, including an attached two-car garage, and the home is within walking distance of town, restaurants, galleries and beaches. Full details are on the 229 Carpenter Street listing page.

Carmel-by-the-Sea is one of the team's core markets. Its sales in the village include three Golden Rectangle homes on San Antonio Avenue that it listed and sold for $6,500,000, $6,350,000 and $6,100,000, and the $7,225,000 sale at the northwest corner of Carmelo Street and 8th Avenue, where it represented the buyers. This fall, it represented both the seller and the buyer in the $3,500,000 sale at the southwest corner of San Carlos Street and 5th Avenue. Current homes and recent results are listed on the team's Carmel-by-the-Sea real estate page.

Client reviews published by the team describe its work in Carmel. Thomas Murphy, who bought a home on Carmel Point with the team, wrote of Dana Bambace: "She's practical, strategic, and knows the market inside and out." Christine Vorobieff, who bought in Carmel from out of state, wrote: "My experience as an out of state buyer could not have been more professional."

Dana Bambace and Mark Peterson both grew up on the Monterey Peninsula and lead a five-person team with Ralph Marsh, Zsanett Elinan and Brett Wilbur. The team was voted Best Real Estate Team, Monterey Peninsula, in the 2020 Monterey Herald Reader's Choice awards. For sellers, its services include Compass Concierge, which supports pre-sale preparation before a home goes on the market.

With 229 Carpenter Street now on the market, the Bambace Peterson Team continues to represent buyers and sellers across Carmel-by-the-Sea, Pebble Beach and Big Sur, from listing preparation and marketing through negotiation and closing.

About Bambace Peterson Team

The Bambace Peterson Team is a luxury residential real estate team affiliated with Compass, serving Carmel-by-the-Sea, Pebble Beach, Big Sur and Pacific Grove on California's Monterey Peninsula. Dana Bambace and Mark Peterson, both raised in the area, launched the team's Compass presence in Carmel and Pebble Beach in 2018 and lead a five-person team. The team represents buyers and sellers of coastal property, with a focus on positioning and marketing each home to drive demand and maximize its value. Its mission is to help each client reach their goals through discretion, strong negotiation and personal service.