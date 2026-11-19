MENAFN - GetNews) A new work examining identity, confidence, and intentional living beyond conventional ideas of style.

New York, NY, USA - Nov. 19, 2026 - Fashion theorist, designer, and author Funmilayo Eyesan has released her debut book, ELEGANCE: The Art of Becoming the Woman You Were Always Meant to Be. Now available in Kindle, paperback, hardcover, and ebook formats, the work examines what elegance requires beyond appearance: self-knowledge, intention, and the practice of becoming more fully oneself.

A Quieter, More Demanding Path

In a culture that often rewards constant reinvention and external validation, Eyesan offers a more deliberate alternative. ELEGANCE argues that true elegance begins with understanding who you are and who you are becoming. It is not achieved by adopting someone else's style, voice, or presence. It is cultivated through identity, refined through intention, and expressed with confidence that does not depend on approval. The book is written for women ready to move from appearing to becoming - and to recognize the difference between the two.

“True elegance has never been about looking like someone else,” said Funmilayo Eyesan.“It is about becoming more exactly yourself - with clarity, restraint, and intention.”

The Five Dimensions of Becoming

Across its pages, Eyesan explores five interconnected dimensions of the journey. She examines identity and self-discovery as the necessary foundation, noting that a woman cannot refine what she has not yet understood. She approaches elegance and refinement as disciplines of restraint, clarity, and deliberate choice rather than accumulation or display. Confidence and presence are presented as the visible results of self-respect, built through repeated decisions rather than external affirmation. Purpose and personal growth provide direction, turning private clarity into intentional living. Finally, she considers wisdom, influence, and legacy - the longer outcome of a life shaped by authenticity rather than performance.

The Central Claim

The central message remains consistent: a woman does not need to become someone else to become elegant. She can cultivate her own identity, strengthen her character, and grow into the woman she was always meant to be. What begins as internal work eventually becomes visible - in how she carries herself, how she chooses, and the impression she leaves behind. Eyesan treats this transformation as structural rather than cosmetic.

“Becoming yourself is harder than looking the part,” Eyesan added.“It requires attention, honesty, and the willingness to stop borrowing someone else's idea of who you should be. That is the real work of elegance.”

Author's Words

“Elegance has never been about what you own or how quickly you respond to what is new,” said Funmilayo Eyesan.“It is about how thoughtfully, gracefully, and authentically you live. This book is for the woman who is ready to stop performing and start becoming - with clarity, intention, and self-respect.”

From Theory to Framework

Eyesan's perspective is informed by years of writing, styling, and cultural commentary, as well as her background as a trained industrial chemist. She has long approached questions of style and identity with the precision of process: small, deliberate changes observed and refined until they form character. Her earlier essays on intentional living, the discipline of elegance, and the limits of trend culture have appeared in publications including Thrive Times. ELEGANCE expands that body of work into a complete framework for personal transformation - one that values coherence over constant motion and presence over performance.

The book arrives at a moment when many women are seeking alternatives to trend-driven culture and the pressure to remain continuously new. Rather than offering rules of appearance, it provides a path of self-knowledge, refined self-expression, and quiet confidence. It is a work about becoming, not merely appearing.

Now Available

ELEGANCE: The Art of Becoming the Woman You Were Always Meant to Be by Funmilayo Eyesan is available in multiple formats:

Amazon



Kindle eBook:

Paperback: Hardcover:

Lulu



Paperback:

Hardcover: eBook:

Barnes & Noble



Paperback:

eBook: Hardcover:

About Funmilayo Eyesan

Funmilayo Eyesan is a fashion theorist, designer, stylist, and digital creator known for her examination of elegance as intentional living rather than trend response. With a background in industrial chemistry, she brings analytical discipline to questions of identity, presence, and self-expression. Through her writing, visual work, and creative practice, she challenges the pressure to constantly reinvent and advocates for a style and life rooted in self-awareness, simplicity, and deliberate choice. Her essays and features have appeared in publications including Thrive Times. ELEGANCE is her debut book.

Official Website:

Amazon Author Page:

(Issued By Thrive & Press)