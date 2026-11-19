MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Government has initiated the process for reconstitution of Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) across the Union Territory following amendments to the Juvenile Justice Rules, inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of chairperson and members.

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According to a notification issued by the Social Welfare Department, the government intends to constitute CWCs in every district to exercise powers and discharge functions assigned to them under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The notification states that the committees will be constituted in accordance with Rule 15(3) of the Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2021, as amended in 2026 through S.O. 246 dated September 22, 2026.

Each Child Welfare Committee will comprise a chairperson and four members, appointed on the recommendations of a selection-cum-oversight committee.

The CWCs are statutory bodies mandated under the Juvenile Justice Act to deal with cases involving children in need of care and protection, including orphaned, abandoned, abused and trafficked children.

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The law empowers the committees to ensure care, rehabilitation, restoration and overall welfare of such children through appropriate interventions and support mechanisms.

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