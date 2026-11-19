MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday ordered an administrative reshuffle involving the transfer and posting of 84 judicial officers comprising 30 District Judges and 54 Civil Judges (Senior Division) across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

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According to an order, issued in the interest of administration by Registrar General M.K. Sharma, Jawad Ahmad, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag against a vacant post.

Tasleem Arief, Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, has been posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Baramulla vice Jawad Ahmad.

Ritesh Kumar Dubey, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, has been posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bhaderwah against a vacant post.

Ms. Masarat Roohi, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag, has been transferred as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kulgam.

Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kulgam, has been posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ganderbal.

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Abdul Nasir, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ganderbal, has been posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Shopian.

Sudhir Kumar, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kishtwar, has been posted as Additional Judge, Family Court, Jammu vice Amit Sharma, while Amit Sharma moves to take charge as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kishtwar.

Sheikh Gowher Hussain, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kargil, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag while Abdul Qayoom Mir, Special Judge, NDPS, Baramulla has been posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kargil.

Ms. Archana Charak, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Doda, has been posted as 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, while Ms. Anjum Ara has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jammu.

Vinod Kumar, Special Judge, NDPS, Srinagar, has been posted as 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jammu.

Manjeet Rai, Additional District and Sessions Judge (TADA/POTA), Srinagar, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Samba.

Adnan Syed, Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI cases), Srinagar, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kathua.

Parvin Pandoh, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kathua, has been posted as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Budgam.

Noor Mohd Mir, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sopore.

Ms. Kusum Lata Pandita, Additional District Judge (Bank Cases), Srinagar, has been posted as Presiding Officer, NIA Court, Jammu.

Prem Sagar, Presiding Officer, NIA Court, Jammu, has been transferred as Special Judge, NDPS, Srinagar.

Manzoor Ahmad Zargar, Special Judge, NDPS, Pulwama, has been posted as Special Judge, NDPS, Baramulla.

Arvind Sharma, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Samba, has been posted as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Srinagar.

Rajni Sharma, Additional Sessions Judge, Anti-Corruption, Jammu, has been posted as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI cases), Srinagar.

Yahya Firdous Ahangar, Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Budgam, has been posted as Additional Sessions Judge, Anti-Corruption, Jammu vice Ms. Rajni Sharma.

Om Prakash Bhagat, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Budgam, has been posted as 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge (TADA/POTA), Jammu.

Madan Lal, 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge (TADA/POTA), Jammu, has been posted as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Ramban vice Pardeep Kumar, while Pardeep Kumar moves as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Doda vice Ms. Archana Charak.

Mahmood Ahmad Chowdhary, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Shopian, has been posted on deputation as Presiding Officer, J&K Labour and Industrial Tribunal vice Sandeep Gandotra, who has been repatriated from deputation and posted as Additional District Judge (Bank Cases), Srinagar vice Ms. Kusum Lata Pandita.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Chairman, J&K Sales Tax Tribunal, has been posted on deputation as Member, J&K Special Tribunal, Srinagar against a vacant post, and will also hold additional charge of the J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu.

Romesh Lal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sopore, has been posted on deputation as Chairman, J&K Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal vice Amit Kumar Gupta.

The reshuffle covers 54 Civil Judges (Senior Division) across Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) courts, Sub-Judge posts, Special Mobile Magistrates, Municipal Magistrates, Excise/Forest/Electricity Magistrates, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretaries, and High Court Registry positions.

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Ms. Geeta Kumari (CJM Reasi) and Ms. Anjana Rajput (CJM Ramban) have been posted as Sub Judge, LRP, High Court Wing Jammu against vacant posts, while Javed Rana (CJM Rajouri) moves as Sub Judge, LRP, High Court Wing Srinagar against a vacant post. Ms. Rimpi Rani (Special Mobile Magistrate, Bhaderwah) has her services placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice for posting in the High Court Registry as Joint Registrar Inspection, Jammu against a vacant post, and Sidhant Vaid (Sub Judge, Katra) has been placed for posting as Joint Registrar (Judicial/Protocol), High Court Wing, Jammu vice Meyank Gupta (who moves as Special Mobile Magistrate (PT), Jammu vice Ms. Jyoti Bhagat).

Wajahat Hussain Kazmi has been posted as CJM Poonch while Surinder Kumar Thapa has been posted as CJM Ramban, Raj Kumar as CJM Udhampur, Sarfaraz Nawaz as CJM Reasi, Iqbal Ahmad Akhoon as CJM Handwara, Ms. Rekha Kapoor as CJM Doda, Ms. Lubna Sultan as CJM Bandipora, Ms. Arti Devi as CJM Rajouri, Zahoor Ahmad Ganaie as Sub Judge, Srinagar, and Ms. Amandeep Kour as City Judge, Jammu.

Transfers also cover DLSA Secretaries across districts-including Kargil, Leh, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Bhaderwah, Reasi, Shopian, Bandipora, Ramban, Poonch, and Kupwara-alongside Special Mobile Magistrates, Municipal Magistrates, Forest Magistrate Srinagar (Javed Ahmad Parray), and Excise Magistrate Jammu (Ms. Pooja Gupta).

Ad-Hoc Promotees: Eleven Civil Judges (Junior Division)- Rohit Sharma, Ms. Rashi Verma, Ms. Shilpa Dogra, Ms. Poonam Gupta, Ms. Neena Thakur, Ms. Shayesta Nazir, Shahber Ayaz, Ms. Bazilla Bashir, Ms. Danishta Shafi (who will also hold additional charge of Secretary DLSA, Baramulla), Ms. Himani Parihar, and Shafiq Mushtaq Lone-have been given postings upon their ad-hoc promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division) ordered vide High Court Order No. 1578/RG dated October 10, 2026.