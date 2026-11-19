

'Inspection found consignment without temperature-control arrangements' 9 licences suspended as enforcement intensified after incident

Srinagar- The 1,600 kg frozen meat consignment seized and destroyed at Budgam Railway Station was transported through the railway parcel service by misrepresenting it as general goods and without adequate temperature-control arrangements, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Jammu and Kashmir, said on Thursday.

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In a clarification issued amid media reports surrounding the seizure, the department said preliminary investigation had revealed that the consignment originated from M/s Al Nida Foods, Ghazipur, Delhi, and was intended for Ayaan Manzoor, a resident of Bemina, Srinagar, through M/s Tultrav Courier Agency, Bemina.

The consignment had allegedly been booked under the general parcel category without proper disclosure of the nature of the commodity, apparently to circumvent prescribed requirements governing the transportation of highly perishable food products under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The FDA said inspection of the consignment revealed the absence of proper temperature-control arrangements to maintain the required frozen conditions. Examination of the documents also revealed discrepancies in the description of the commodity and violations of labelling norms, attracting provisions of Sections 53 and 61 of the Act.

The transporter and the intended recipient were also found to be without mandatory FSSAI licences, attracting penal provisions under Section 63, the department said.

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The consignment was seized and destroyed through the Municipal Committee, Budgam, at a designated disposal site, while notices have been issued to the concerned persons and entities and further legal proceedings are being initiated under relevant provisions of the law.

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The department said the matter had also been taken up with railway authorities, impressing upon them that highly perishable food commodities should be transported only through duly licensed Food Business Operators and under prescribed temperature-controlled conditions, accompanied by proper declarations and documentation.

Referring to similar enforcement action undertaken during 2025, the FDA said frozen meat and meat products had been seized from five Food Business Operators in Srinagar, including 1,200 kg from M/s Sunshine Industries, Zakura; 500 kg from M/s Al-Taqwa, Lasjan; 1,400 kg from M/s M.M. Foods, Haji Bagh, HMT Srinagar; 420 kg from M/s Niyaz Ahmad Kawa, Aali Kadal; and 520 kg from M/s Al-Azeem Enterprises, Manderbagh.

Following legal proceedings, the Court of the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, acting as the Adjudicating Officer, imposed penalties of Rs 4 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4.40 lakh, Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 17,500, respectively, the department said.

It further said two samples collected from the above-mentioned Food Business Operators were examined by the ICAR-National Meat Research Institute, Hyderabad, and identified as buffalo meat, as confirmed by laboratory reports.

The FDA said it had issued a prohibitory order on October 3, 2025, restricting the transportation, storage and sale of frozen food products without prescribed temperature-control arrangements and mandatory labelling under the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.

During the financial year 2026-27, the department said it had conducted 12,778 inspections across Jammu and Kashmir, with 7,266 enforcement samples and 2,857 surveillance samples collected for analysis through NABL-accredited laboratories.

It said 533 cases had been instituted and 619 adjudicated, resulting in penalties amounting to Rs 1,00,42,231 under various provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Following the Budgam incident, field enforcement teams conducted 364 inspections, suspended nine FSSAI licences or registrations, issued 21 Improvement Notices and recommended 31 cases for adjudication for violations of prescribed sanitary and hygienic requirements. More than 19 cases were also compounded under Section 69 of the Act, the department said.

The FDA said issues relating to funding for manpower and laboratory supplies for the Government Food Laboratories in Jammu and Srinagar had been resolved following approval by the FSSAI for its action plan covering the financial years 2026-27, 2027-28 and 2028-29.

Procurement of laboratory manpower through the GeM portal was at the final stage, while procurement of chemicals, consumables, glassware and Certified Reference Material was underway. Annual maintenance contracts for high-end laboratory equipment had also been executed, and method validation was in progress, it said.

The department said it was working to expand the NABL-accredited testing scope of the food laboratories to 2,500 parameters by January 2027 and 3,500 parameters by March 2027. Additional NABL-accredited and FSSAI-recognised laboratories were also being empanelled to strengthen testing capacity.

The FDA appealed to consumers to report specific information regarding violations of food safety norms to its officials to facilitate timely enforcement action.