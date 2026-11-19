MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday assured that the security grid and road and communication infrastructure in Kiyar and adjoining remote areas of Dachhan in Kishtwar district would be strengthened, while pledging all possible assistance to the families of two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel killed in the line of duty.

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Sinha gave the assurances while meeting a public delegation from Kiyar at Lok Bhavan in Jammu, which was led by Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar.

The Lieutenant Governor paid homage to police personnel Rashpal Kumar and Babi Chand and assured that the administration would extend all possible support to their families.

The delegation apprised him of concerns related to the prevailing security situation in Kiyar and other areas of Dachhan, besides highlighting issues faced by residents of remote and vulnerable pockets.

Sinha reaffirmed the administration's commitment to dismantling the terror ecosystem through decisive action and reiterated that compensation, government employment and comprehensive assistance would be provided to the next of kin of Special Police Officers (SPOs) who lose their lives in the line of duty.

Addressing local demands, the Lieutenant Governor assured the installation of a mobile tower in Kiyar and said efforts would be made to pursue forest clearance for the Kiyar road with the concerned authorities.

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Regarding the demand for establishing a Special Operations Group (SOG) picket in the area, he said the issue would be taken up during a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police scheduled for Friday.

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“The security grid, along with road and communication infrastructure in Kiyar and adjoining remote areas, will be strengthened for the safety and well-being of the local residents,” Sinha said.

He assured the delegation that other demands and grievances raised during the meeting would also be addressed on priority.

The delegation included residents Suresh Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Ram Lal Thakur, Roshan Lal Thakur, Satish Kumar Parihar and Rohit Parihar. They were accompanied by BJP Kishtwar District President Ravi Parihar, District Vice President Ashish Sharma, Lokesh Parihar and J&K BJP Mahila Morcha General Secretary Urvashi Gupta.