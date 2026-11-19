MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Survey Results are in, and Granite earns recognition for its workplace culture and commitment to its people

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Credit Union has been named a Utah Top Workplace for 2026, recognizing the credit union for its workplace culture and commitment to its employees.

The Top Workplaces program has recognized outstanding workplace cultures since 2006. Recognition is based on feedback gathered through the Energage Workplace Survey, with no judges, voting or pay-to-play process. More than 30 million employee voices and 80,000 organizations have participated in the program.

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For Mark Young, President and CEO of Granite Credit Union, what makes the recognition especially meaningful is that it comes from Granite's own employees.“This recognition means so much because it comes directly from the people who make Granite what it is. When our team members feel valued, supported and connected to our purpose, that carries directly into how we care for our members. I'm incredibly proud of our team and the culture they continue to build together.”

At Granite, employee feedback helps strengthen the culture and connections that ultimately shape the member experience, reinforcing the credit union's mission: Always there... so you can make life happen.

To learn more about Granite Credit Union, visit granite.org.

To learn more about Top Workplaces, visit

About Granite Credit Union

Founded in 1935, Granite Credit Union serves over 40,000 members, has 14 branch locations, and over $900 million in assets. Committed to helping members achieve their financial goals, Granite Credit Union offers a variety of financial products and services, including competitive rates, flexible lending options, and personalized financial guidance. With a vision of "always there... so you can make life happen," the credit union strives to empower members with the tools and support they need to succeed financially. Members enjoy access to secure mobile banking services, online tools, and personalized in-branch assistance at locations across Utah. Granite Credit Union is dedicated to positively impacting the communities it serves through financial education, trusted relationships, and exceptional service. Granite Credit Union is always there... so you can make life happen.

About Top Workplaces

The nation's most credible employer recognition program, powered by employee feedback. Turning workplace culture into market credibility that's trusted by job seekers, customers, and employees alike. Participation is confidential and free. Top Workplaces recognition is earned through the simple and credible Energage Workplace Survey - no judges, votes, or pay-to-play tactics. It's authentic and verified by experts. That matters because people trust feedback from real employees 3x more than they do marketing pitches. Just one survey unlocks dozens of award opportunities.

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