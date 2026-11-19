If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Alibaba class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

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CASE ALLEGATIONS: Alibaba, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses.

The Alibaba class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Alibaba maintained a business relationship with Alice Huang and, through her, Megaspeed, which is suspected of smuggling certain hardware to China illegally; (ii) Alice Huang is suspected of having served as a Chinese spy, and achieved notoriety after her relationship with Jensen Huang, the former CEO of NVIDIA Corporation, was revealed; (iii) the foregoing materially raised the likelihood of reputational damage to Alibaba, as well as the risk that Alibaba would not be able to purchase certain products subject to export control restrictions by the United States; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements about Alibaba's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

The Alibaba class action lawsuit further alleges that on November 9, 2026, the Financial Times published an article entitled“Alleged Chinese spy linked to Nvidia chief pitched AI chip deals to investors.” According to the complaint, the article stated that“Alibaba, via a Singaporean subsidiary called Apex Enterprise Solutions, lent money to Megaspeed,” and further stated facts about Megaspeed's relationship with Alibaba, facilitated through their respective subsidiaries, Speedmatrix and Apex Enterprise Solutions. On this news, the price of Alibaba ADSs fell nearly 4% on November 9, 2026, and a further 2.5% the following day, the complaint alleges.

Then, on November 10, 2026, The New York Times, further reporting on the issue of Megaspeed's significant links to Alibaba, published an article entitled“The Woman in the Middle of Nvidia's Spy Scandal.” The complaint alleges the article reported on Alice Huang, including the investigations into her activities, as well as how Alibaba became a“dominant customer” of Megaspeed. On this news, the price of Alibaba ADSs fell further.

Finally, on November 12, 2026, Reuters published an article entitled“Chinese AI firms rush to secure Nvidia chip capacity as spy scandal stirs fear of US curbs.” The complaint alleges the article stated that Chinese AI companies were worried the scandal“could spur Washington to tighten restrictions on their remote use of advanced processors.” On this news, the price of Alibaba ADSs fell 7%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Alibaba publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Alibaba class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Alibaba class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Alibaba class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Alibaba class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

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