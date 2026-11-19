MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New customers get 10% off ThriveCart for life with code BFCMAFF10; lifetime owners get Pro+ for $147 in year one, and Lifetime is $495. All end December 2.

- Valentine OkoronkwoNY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New customers get 10% off ThriveCart Standard or Pro+ for life. Lifetime and grandfathered users can add Pro+ for $147 for the first year. The $495 Lifetime plan is part of the sale, and its price goes up in January 2027. All three deals end December 2, 2026.ThriveCart's $495 Lifetime plan, on sale until December 2, does not include ThriveCart Academy, the company's course and community platform. That's one of the findings from a hands-on check of all three ThriveCart Black Friday 2026 deals by Valentine Okoronkwo, founder of the sales funnel and software review site Passive Secrets. His full breakdown, with checkout screenshots, is on Passive Secrets.The three ThriveCart Black Friday deals at a glance. Deal 1: 10% off Standard or Pro+, for life. For new customers. With the code BFCMAFF10, Standard is $42.30 a month or $399.60 a year, and Pro+ is $78.30 a month or $723.60 a year, after a 30-day free trial. Claim it at href="" rel="external nofollow" passivesecrets/thrivecart-blackfrida.. Deal 2: 50% off the first year of Pro+. For current Lifetime and grandfathered Pro+ accounts: $147 for year one, then $295 a year. Claim it at href="" rel="external nofollow" passivesecrets/thrivecart-proupgrad.. Deal 3: The $495 Lifetime plan. One payment, before the price goes up in January 2027. Claim it at href="" rel="external nofollow" passivesecrets/thrivecart-lifetim.Passive Secrets earns a commission when readers buy through these links, at no extra cost to them.Okoronkwo checked each deal against ThriveCart's own pages, then ran the coupon code through real checkouts on all four subscription plans. His main findings:. The code works on all four plans. BFCMAFF10 took 10% off Standard and Pro+, on monthly and yearly billing. Standard monthly dropped from $47 to $42.30, with nothing due for the first 30 days.. The $495 Lifetime plan does not include ThriveCart Academy. ThriveCart's own FAQ confirms it. Anyone who wants courses or a community inside ThriveCart needs the $295-a-year Pro+ add-on.. Yearly beats monthly. With the code, Standard yearly costs $399.60. Twelve months of discounted Standard monthly comes to $507.60.. Lifetime is the cheaper road to Pro+. Lifetime plus the Pro+ add-on costs $1,380 over three years, against $2,170.80 for discounted Pro+ yearly.Deal 1: 10% off ThriveCart Standard or Pro+, for lifeThe 10% discount stays for as long as the plan does, so over five years it saves $222 on Standard yearly and $402 on Pro+ yearly. Each of Okoronkwo's test checkouts showed $0 due on day one, with the discount applied to the first payment 30 days later. The code comes through ThriveCart's partner program, so it doesn't appear on ThriveCart's own Black Friday page.Every subscription also includes a free ThriveCart Academy plan: Starter on Standard (up to 10 communities, 2,000 community members and 100 GB of video storage) and Growth on Pro+ (unlimited communities, up to 10,000 members and 500 GB).Anyone who starts a trial by December 2 also gets three extras from ThriveCart: Stripe fees refunded on their first $5,000 in sales through Stripe Connect+ (about $150 at a 3% fee), a bonus pack valued at $4,420, and ThrivePerks software discounts worth up to $20,000. The last two are listed values, not cash.Deal 2: Pro+ for $147 for Lifetime and grandfathered usersLifetime license holders and grandfathered Pro+ users can add Pro+ for $147 for the first year instead of $295. The upgrade brings the ThriveCart Academy Growth plan, more than one order bump per checkout, the affiliate center, and 1,000 AI credits a month, among other Pro+ features. After year one, it goes back to $295 a year.Deal 3: The $495 Lifetime planThe Standard Lifetime license costs a one-time $495, and the price goes up in January 2027. It covers ThriveCart's core checkout tools, with one order bump per checkout, more than 100 payment methods, and 0% ThriveCart fees on sales. It doesn't include ThriveCart Academy, video and audio hosting, or the affiliate center. Lifetime owners get those by adding Pro+ for $295 a year.Which ThriveCart Black Friday deal should you pick?Okoronkwo compared what each option costs over three years. His picks:. Testing an idea: Deal 1 on Standard monthly. Cancel during the free trial, and you pay nothing.. Staying at least a year: Standard yearly with the code, at $399.60, against $507.60 for 12 months of discounted monthly.. Only need a checkout: Deal 3. The $495 Lifetime plan costs $95.40 more than a year of discounted Standard yearly, then pulls ahead from year two.. Want Pro+ for years: Lifetime plus the $295 Pro+ add-on, at $1,380 over three years against $2,170.80 for discounted Pro+ yearly. That means $790 up front and no free trial, bonus pack, or card fee refund.. Already own Lifetime or grandfathered Pro+: Deal 2.Okoronkwo's take on the deals"Most people will grab Lifetime because it's the cheapest way in," said Okoronkwo. "Then they find out it doesn't host courses. If you want your course or community inside ThriveCart, budget for the $295 Pro+ add-on, or start a subscription with the code and use the free month to decide.""I've built funnels since 2018 on ClickFunnels, GoHighLevel and Kartra, and ThriveCart does a smaller job than all three," Okoronkwo added. "It's a checkout tool, and it's built to do that job well. If you sell courses or coaching and already have an email tool, it fits. If you want your emails, pages, and checkout in one place, look at an all-in-one platform instead."ThriveCart Black Friday 2026: common questionsWhen does the ThriveCart Black Friday 2026 sale end?All three deals end on December 2, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.What is the ThriveCart Black Friday coupon code?BFCMAFF10. It gives new customers 10% off ThriveCart Standard or Pro+, monthly or yearly, for as long as the plan stays active. It doesn't work on the Lifetime plan.Does the ThriveCart Lifetime plan include ThriveCart Academy?No. Lifetime owners get ThriveCart Academy by adding Pro+ for $295 a year.Are there extra fees on the ThriveCart Lifetime plan?ThriveCart takes 0% of sales on every plan. The only difference is on two add-ons: Lifetime accounts pay 0.25% on subscription order bumps and 8% of the first payment saved by a "please stay" offer. Standard subscribers pay 0.10% and 5%, and Pro+ subscribers pay nothing.How the numbers were checkedOkoronkwo reviewed ThriveCart's Black Friday pages, the Lifetime checkout and the Pro+ upgrade page that follows it, ThriveCart's homepage FAQ, its processor fees page, and its partner terms. He then ran test checkouts on all four subscription plans. All prices were verified in November 2026. Three-year costs are the yearly price times three, and five-year savings are the yearly savings times five.About Passive SecretsPassive Secrets is a publication for entrepreneurs and marketers building automated income through sales funnels, email, and affiliate marketing. It was founded by Valentine Okoronkwo, a funnel builder and affiliate marketer who has earned more than $300,000 in affiliate commissions and has run the site full-time since 2020. Passive Secrets publishes reviews and comparisons of funnel builders, conversion guides, and research reports, including its sales funnel statistics roundup.

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ThriveCart Black Friday 2026: Code BFCMAFF10 Takes 10% Off for Life as Passive Secrets Founder Tests All Three Deals News Provided By Passive Secrets November 19, 2026, 23:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology



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