A Boeing Insitu ScanEagle carries aloft the maritime GPS-denied uncrewed visual inertial odometry of Rhoman Aerospace and the Center for Autonomous Vehicle Research autonomy architecture of the Naval Postgraduate School.

The cameras, edge compute device, and software of Rhoman's visual inertial odometry are housed as a payload aboard Naval Postgraduate School's (NPS) ScanEagle. This technology and NPS' autonomy architecture make up the AltNav system.

At Naval Postgraduate School's (NPS) Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) event, NPS and Rhoman researchers prepare a ScanEagle for inland flight testing of the AltNav system before flying over the open ocean.

The diagram shows how Rhoman's visual inertial odometry and Naval Postgraduate School's autonomy architecture operate as an AltNav system in a GPS-denied environment.

Naval Postgraduate School and Rhoman's researchers prepare the AltNav system for flight testing over open ocean off the coast of San Clemente Island. The airspace around the island is restricted by the U.S. Navy.

Naval Postgraduate School flight tested a GPS-denied alternative navigation (AltNav) system over open ocean in a ScanEagle UAV.

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GPS denial by jamming, spoofing, and other adversarial tactics can severely degrade the ability of uncrewed autonomous vehicles (UAV) to navigate and stay on mission.

Especially challenging is when UAVs operate over open ocean, where the ever-changing water's surface provides no permanent features or landmarks essential for geolocation by other means. This presents urgent challenges to U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM), U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), and the joint force.

To help counter this increasing threat, a team from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in collaboration with industry technologists from Rhoman Aerospace is developing a sensor fusion-based, alternative navigation (AltNav) system. At two expansive flight test ranges facilitated by NPS, Rhoman flew its specialized adapted visual inertial odometry (VIO) technology aboard an NPS ScanEagle UAV equipped with the Center for Autonomous Vehicle Research (CAVR) autonomy architecture (CAA).

Using this AltNav system, NPS and Rhoman aim to enable UAV operations in GPS denied and degraded environments over open ocean and have already demonstrated early success. The system also stands out because of its compact and cost-effective design. Thus, making it appealing for many UAV applications.

“The AltNav system is important to any theater that requires uncrewed aerial vehicles to navigate without the use of GPS,” said the project's principal investigator (PI) Aurelio Monarrez, an NPS faculty researcher from the Department of Information Sciences. Monarrez also serves as the co-PI and flight operations director at the quarterly Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) events held at Camp Roberts.“By enabling uncrewed aerial vehicles to navigate in contested environments, the AltNav system would help address critical gaps in operational capability.”

To reach this point, it took years of effort developing the in-house capacity of NPS' ScanEagle flight test program, with help from SOCOM and seed funding from the NPS Foundation along the way.

“The Center for Autonomous Vehicle Research at NPS was looking for a way to change the paradigm from one or two humans operating a single aircraft to one human operating multiple aircraft,” said Sean Kragelund, a research professor in the NPS Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering whose extensive research into autonomous systems had recently taken him to JIFX for experimentation on surface vessels.“We needed an overriding interface on the aircraft to enable networked operations with multiple birds. This became the CAVR autonomy architecture.”

ONBOARD CAMERAS OVER ORBITING SATELLITES:

VIO over land is a maturing technology. It does not rely on GPS for its whereabouts but instead relies on cameras visually detecting distinct surface features that are then precisely geolocated. For example, as a UAV with VIO identifies what it sees during flight, it can then determine its map coordinates without ever using GPS. It then navigates relative to the features.

What completes the picture for the UAV is keeping track of its trajectory by measuring changes in its motion with an inertial navigation system's sensors, such as accelerometers and gyroscopes. By knowing its current position (visually) and instantaneous movement (inertially), the UAV can stay on course - no satellites required.

As long as the UAV recognizes the terrain below, it's able to navigate with great accuracy. But what happens away from land when everything looks the same and is always changing, as when flying above waves propagating across open ocean? The surface of water has no permanence to map - and sensor-fusion algorithms need to be adjusted for such an environment.

COLLABORATION INITIATED AT JIFX:

Monarrez leads NPS' uncrewed flight test program and has worked with uncrewed vehicles for two decades. During this time, he often coordinated with Rhoman Aerospace when they ran experiments at JIFX.

“We first came to JIFX to get a handle on the test environment and meet with stakeholders to learn about their most critical drone capability needs,” said Tom Youmans, CEO of Rhoman Aerospace and a system engineer.“Since 2019, we've come back at least once every year, usually two or three or four times per year for testing and discussions.”

Rhoman regularly conducted AltNav flight tests using VIO in collaboration with other JIFX participants flying different UAVs over land, such as with Firestorm Lab's Tempest. From these interactions, NPS and Rhoman recognized that they could take a giant leap forward by working together to expand their GPS-denied positioning system's reach from not just over land but also to over open water.

NPS and Rhoman entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), and the NPS-managed Consortium for Robotics and Unmanned Systems Education and Research (CRUSER ) along with the AFWERX Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program's Phase I and II, funded the initial research.

During JIFX events in the past, Rhoman flew the cameras, edge compute device, and software of its VIO technology as payloads aboard other participants' UAVs. Now, it did the same with one of NPS' Boeing Insitu ScanEagles.

NPS owns and operates numerous ScanEagles, and for decades it has used these legacy intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance UAVs as workhorses in collaborations with other researchers spanning the defense, industry, and academic landscapes and seascapes. Though the AltNav system flew aboard a ScanEagle, it's designed to be platform agnostic.

Before flight testing over water, NPS and Rhoman researchers first performed“dry runs” in the familiar territory of Camp Robert's vast airspace. Though, this time around these field experiments were breakouts, operating separately from a scheduled JIFX event.

“We did a crawl, walk, run testing methodology,” Youmans said.“First integration and testing of the system at JIFX. Next, test flights at Camp Roberts outside of JIFX to make sure that everything ran smoothly, the data types worked well, the position estimates routed back to the system, and the CAVR autonomy architecture did its thing as expected. Then, we went out to San Clemente Island for flight testing over open ocean.”

EYES IN NOSECONE, AUTONOMY IN BACKSEAT:

NPS developed the CAA as its core capability for adding onboard autonomy to any system. It's a common architecture that can operate on underwater vehicles, surface vehicles, and aerial vehicles. For the AltNav system, the CAA flies the ScanEagle based on the navigation solutions generated from the enhanced sensor-fusion algorithms of Rhoman's GPS-denied positioning solution.

“Our VIO system works by fusing camera data with sensor data and drone flight telemetry to let the drone estimate its position without GPS,” explained Rhoman's Youmans.“We're doing a few different methods of sensor fusion to enhance the solutions for maritime environments. And it can work with or without preloaded terrain maps.”

Flying normal operations under the old paradigm, a UAV with GPS has a payload link and a command and control (C2) link between the UAV's autopilot and the ground station. The autopilot sends navigation solutions to the ground station. After processing them, the ground station sends commands to the autopilot for it to fly using GPS.

If GPS is lost or degraded, the mission is jeopardized. A human operator on the ground would have to manually take over control of the UAV and fly using visual references. And if the communications between the ground station and UAV are disrupted, they cannot share information, which puts the mission at additional risk. The human operator can no longer fly the UAV.

So, when the loss of GPS and communications between the ground station and UAV is simulated by the researchers during the flight testing, the CAA switches from safely overseeing the UAV's operation in the background to taking over control. This allows the researchers in real time to track the UAV's position, understand what its autonomy is doing, and reel it in to prevent its loss in case of a mishap.

“The CAVR autonomy architecture allows us to take overriding control from onboard the UAV,” said Monarrez.“Think of it as another ground station, but on the UAV. So, anything that the ground station can do, CAA can also do. If you give it a mission to fly it to some island, it's going to fly there regardless of whether you have GPS, a payload link, or a C2 link.”

FLIGHT TESTING OVER OPEN OCEAN:

To test the performance of the AltNav system over open water, the NPS and Rhoman researchers joined two West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators at San Clemente Island, off the coast of Southern California. The NSW operators provided ground support within the Navy's restricted airspace surrounding the island and launched the researchers' ScanEagle with the GPS-denied positioning payload integrated into the CAA.

Piloting the ScanEagle during these flight tests was NPS laboratory maintenance support Robotics Warfare Specialist First Class Geoff Peigen, who provided valuable insights to researchers that helped improve flight testing logistics and the AltNav system's field operational ability.

Utilizing his knowledge in operational unmanned systems, Peigen's experience can help, "bridge the gap between cutting-edge research and the operational units that will actually fly, maintain, and fight with these platforms,” he said.

Flying for six hours straight, while several miles away from land, the UAV hit waypoints of flight profiles that varied by pattern and altitude. And the results of these flight tests demonstrated that the AltNav system could accurately navigate autonomously over open water without GPS.

“The team was very excited about the results of the open ocean flight tests,” said Youmans.“In the GPS-denied environment, our navigation system allowed the ScanEagle to perform closed-loop flights with under 0.5 percent drift versus distance.”

The plan for the next phase of development is to transition the AltNav system to an AeroVironment Jump 20, which is a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) UAV and a program of record. Future flight testing will expand the flight envelope and incorporate the effects of additional atmospheric and surface conditions.

NPS also has other research areas that can benefit from this technology and help solve operational gaps critical to PACOM, SOCOM, and the joint force.

"We have undersea warfare and mechanical and aerospace engineering students conducting thesis research into sensor-based trajectory optimization to enable missions by robotic and autonomous systems in multiple domains,” said Kragelund.“This flight test validated the payload, hardware, and software interfaces of the CAA so students can field experimental algorithms on the ScanEagle UAV. The ability to test new robotic capabilities on actual military systems in realistic operational environments is what makes NPS so unique.”

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NPS, located in Monterey, Calif., provides warfighting-focused graduate education, including classified studies and interdisciplinary research, to advance the operational effectiveness, technological leadership and warfighting advantage of the naval service. Established in 1909, NPS offers master's, doctoral and certificate programs on campus and online to U.S. Department of War military and civilian students, as well as international partners, to develop warfighters and leaders who can think critically, solve complex operational problems, and deliver mission-ready solutions through advanced education and research.

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Open Water Alternative Navigation: New Technology Promises Aid to GPS-Denied, Ocean-Flying Drones News Provided By Naval Postgraduate School November 19, 2026, 23:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education, Military Industry, Science, Technology



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