MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The managed AI agent system handles routine intake work and gives tax firms a way to reduce the staff time needed to get cases ready for preparation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Growth Control, led by founder Yaro Korets, outlined a tax season workflow for independent California tax firms preparing for the 2027 filing season. Growth Control installs and manages AI agents that perform routine front-office work under the firm's rules. The agents respond to new inquiries, ask screening questions, book eligible consultations and route exceptions to the right staff member. That gives the office additional administrative capacity during the busiest weeks of the year.The workflow gives the office a list of open requests and gives preparers a queue of cases with accepted documents. Both teams can see who owns the next step and when it is due.How can a tax firm follow up on missed calls during tax season?Assign every missed call a callback owner and a deadline. Track when the caller was reached and when the office delivered what it promised. If a client calls for a copy of a prior-year return, the request stays open through delivery, even if the original case closed months earlier. Growth Control explains how to set up this process in its tax season call routing guide.How can tax firms collect missing documents without repeated requests?Keep one checklist for each client entity, service and tax year. An intake coordinator reviews each upload and marks what has been accepted. If a client sends two of three required bank statements, the next reminder asks for the one still missing. The coordinator assigns a preparer and sets a due date once the required documents are accepted and any exceptions are resolved.Growth Control starts with new-client intake. Its planned client-service agent would send reminders for specific missing items and answer routine status questions from the case record. Tax advice, return preparation and filing remain with the firm's tax professionals.How can AI agents reduce the need for seasonal administrative hires?When agents handle routine intake and follow-up, staff can spend fewer hours coordinating appointments, tracking requests and sending reminders. Checking documents before assignment also reduces the work of returning incomplete cases to intake. A firm can measure administrative minutes per case, including staff review and exceptions, then apply that figure to its expected filing-season volume. The result helps owners decide how much seasonal administrative coverage they need.About Growth ControlGrowth Control installs and operates AI agent systems for independent tax firms. The agents work across the firm's connected tools, carry out assigned tasks and escalate decisions that require staff judgment. Growth Control is led by founder Yaro Korets in Los Angeles. Learn more at Growth Control.

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Growth Control Outlines How AI Agents Handle Tax Season Intake and Follow-Up News Provided By ADUscale November 19, 2026, 23:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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