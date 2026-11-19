MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The indium phosphide wafer market is projected to register a CAGR of 12.13% during 2027–2032, driven by rising demand for high-speed optical transceivers, expanding data center infrastructure, 5G backhaul deployment, and advancements in photonic integrated circuits, with 100 mm wafers maintaining the leading diameter position and 150 mm and above wafers emerging as the fastest-growing segment.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the indium phosphide wafer market size USD 221.4 million in 2026 to USD 247.4 million in 2027 and reach USD 438.5 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 12.13% during 2027–2032. Market expansion is supported by increasing adoption of high-speed optical communication technologies, rising demand for photonic integrated circuits, expanding hyperscale data center infrastructure, and growing investments in next-generation telecommunications networks.

The increasing deployment of 400G, 800G, and 1.6T optical transceivers is strengthening demand for indium phosphide wafers, which serve as essential substrates for lasers, photodetectors, and other high-performance optoelectronic components. Unlike conventional silicon platforms, indium phosphide offers direct bandgap properties that support efficient light generation and optical signal transmission. Meanwhile, manufacturers are expanding wafer production capabilities, advancing larger-diameter substrates, and exploring hybrid integration with silicon photonics to address evolving optical connectivity requirements. However, high substrate costs, export-control restrictions, and supply-chain dependencies continue to influence market development.

Key Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Trends Shaping Future Growth

High-Speed Optical Transceiver Demand and AI Data Centers Strengthen Wafer Requirements

The expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure and hyperscale data centers is increasing demand for high-speed optical connectivity. As data center operators deploy 400G, 800G, and 1.6T optical transceivers, manufacturers require advanced indium phosphide-based components, including electro-absorption modulated lasers (EMLs), continuous-wave lasers, and photodetectors. These components support high-bandwidth data transmission across increasingly complex computing environments.

In March 2026, Coherent highlighted rising demand for indium phosphide devices used in 800G to 6.4T transceivers and announced capacity expansion across its wafer fabrication facilities in Texas, Sweden, and Switzerland. In August 2026, the company stated that data center demand was accelerating growth and that it was on track to double internal InP output by the end of 2026 and more than double it again by 2027. These investments demonstrate how increasing optical connectivity requirements are encouraging manufacturers to expand wafer processing and production capabilities.

Larger-Diameter Wafers and Advanced Manufacturing Capacity Support Commercial Expansion

The transition toward larger-diameter indium phosphide wafers is creating opportunities for substrate manufacturers seeking improved production efficiency and greater manufacturing throughput. Larger wafers can accommodate more devices per processing cycle, helping manufacturers address rising demand while improving production economics. The adoption of 150 mm and above formats is also supported by investments in advanced compound-semiconductor fabrication infrastructure.

In May 2026, Coherent reported that its 6-inch platform was producing EMLs, continuous-wave lasers, and photodiodes. The development demonstrates the commercial application of larger wafer formats across multiple optical-device categories. Meanwhile, Japan's Sumitomo Chemical began selling 4-inch indium phosphide epitaxial wafers produced at its Ibaraki Works in August 2026. These developments are strengthening the manufacturing ecosystem and supporting the transition toward higher-capacity wafer production.

Hybrid Silicon Photonics Integration and Quantum Applications Expand Technology Opportunities

The integration of indium phosphide with silicon photonics is creating additional opportunities for wafer and epitaxial material suppliers. Hybrid architectures combine the light-generating capabilities of indium phosphide with silicon-based manufacturing platforms, enabling photonic integrated circuits to support increasingly demanding optical applications. This approach is gaining attention as manufacturers seek to improve integration, scalability, and production efficiency.

In September 2026, Tower Semiconductor and NewPhotonics reported high-volume shipments of 800G and 1.6T photonic integrated circuits using heterogeneously integrated indium phosphide components on silicon. Separately, quantum photonics research programs are supporting the development of InP-based light sources and specialized optical components. These developments are broadening the potential application base beyond conventional telecommunications and data center connectivity.

“The indium phosphide wafer market is gaining importance as demand for high-speed optical communication, AI data center infrastructure, and advanced photonic integrated circuits increases. The transition toward higher-speed transceivers, expansion of wafer fabrication capabilities, and growing interest in hybrid silicon photonics are creating opportunities for substrate and epitaxial wafer manufacturers. At the same time, production costs, export restrictions, and material supply dependencies remain important considerations. Mordor Intelligence's research evaluates these developments, emerging opportunities, and competitive strategies shaping the global indium phosphide wafer industry,” says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

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Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest geographical share of the indium phosphide wafer market, representing 41.91% in 2026, and is also projected to be the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 12.9% during 2027–2032. The region benefits from its established semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, expanding optical communication infrastructure, and increasing investments in compound-semiconductor production. Japan is strengthening its position through investments in substrate and epitaxial wafer manufacturing. In August 2026, Sumitomo Chemical began selling 4-inch indium phosphide epitaxial wafers manufactured at its Ibaraki Works. Additionally, JX Advanced Metals announced plans in June 2026 to expand indium phosphide substrate capacity in Hitachinaka, Japan, following increased customer requests for supply. These developments are supporting regional production capabilities and strengthening the availability of materials for optical-device manufacturers.

North America remains an important market, supported by investments in hyperscale data centers, optical communications, and domestic compound-semiconductor manufacturing. In February 2026, Texas awarded Coherent a grant to accelerate scaled indium phosphide wafer production in Sherman, supporting a project involving more than USD 154 million in capital investment. The expansion is expected to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and support demand for advanced optical components.

Europe also maintains an established position through specialized compound-semiconductor manufacturers and photonic technology development. Germany-based Freiberger Compound Materials continues to support the regional supply chain through its vertical gradient freeze (VGF) crystal-growth capabilities and indium phosphide wafer production. Meanwhile, the Netherlands is advancing photonic manufacturing infrastructure through the Dutch Photonic Chip Pilot Line in Eindhoven, where indium phosphide chip production is planned at a 6-inch wafer scale. These investments are creating opportunities for substrate producers and epitaxial wafer suppliers across the regional photonics ecosystem.

Table of Contents (Partial) – Indium Phosphide Wafer Industry

INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High-Speed Optical Transceiver Demand (400G/800G/1.6T)

4.2.2 5G Backhaul Infrastructure Rollout and Emerging 6G Backhaul Planning

4.2.3 Emerging Consumer SWIR Sensing in Smartphones and Wearables

4.2.4 Quantum Photonics R&D Programs Accelerating InP PIC Funding

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Wafer Cost Versus Silicon and GaAs Alternatives

4.3.2 Supply-Chain Exposure to Gallium and InP Export Controls and Price Volatility

4.3.3 Mechanical Fragility Limiting Yields Beyond 6-Inch Wafers

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Diameter

5.1.1 50.8 mm

5.1.2 76.2 mm

5.1.3 100 mm

5.1.4 150 mm and Above

5.2 By Wafer Doping Type

5.2.1 Undoped Conductive

5.2.2 N-Type (S / Sn-doped)

5.2.3 P-Type (Zn-doped)

5.2.4 Semi-Insulating (Fe-doped)

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Photonics and Optical Transceivers

5.3.2 RF and mm-Wave Devices

5.3.3 Photovoltaics and Power Conversion

5.3.4 Quantum and Specialty Sensing

5.4 By End-User Industry

5.4.1 Telecommunications and Datacom

5.4.2 Consumer Electronics and Wearables

5.4.3 Aerospace and Defense

5.4.4 Automotive and Transportation

5.4.5 Medical and Life Sciences

5.5 By Manufacturing Technology

5.5.1 VGF-Grown Bulk Wafers

5.5.2 LEC/tCZ-Grown Bulk Wafers

5.5.3 Epitaxial InP-on-Si (Hybrid)

5.5.4 MBE/MOCVD Epi-Ready Substrates

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.4 Asia-Pacific

5.6.5 Middle East

5.6.6 Africa

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Sumitomo Electric Semiconductor Materials, Inc.

6.4.2 AXT, Inc.

6.4.3 Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH

6.4.4 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

6.4.5 IQE plc

6.4.6 Coherent Corp.

6.4.7 JX Advanced Metals Corporation

6.4.8 Semiconductor Wafer, Inc.

6.4.9 Visual Photonics Epitaxy Co., Ltd. (VPEC)

6.4.10 IntelliEPI

6.4.11 and more

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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