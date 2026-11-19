MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Business-focused education, emerging product categories, and a growing First Look Pavilion defined this year's show

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Expo, the gathering for decking and outdoor living professionals, closed its 2026 edition today at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, bringing together innovators, contractors, and suppliers to stay informed about industry trends, building techniques and materials, code compliance, and business longevity. Deck Expo was produced by Infrastructure & Construction by Informa, and in collaboration with the North American Deck & Railing Association (NADRA).

Deck Expo and Pool Spa Patio Expo hosted a combined 397 exhibiting companies, with 48 new to show, advancing the industry through products, services and technologies spanning automation technology and energy-efficient equipment. Companies on the show floor included Deck Patrol, NewTechWood, TimberTech, Trex Company, Inc., Shadeometry, Specialty Wood Products, and Roborock, showcasing trends and solutions that will continue to reshape the industry.

“The decking and outdoor living industry thrives on face-to-face connection, where seeing a product firsthand and talking through a build on the show floor can shape how a contractor works for the entire year ahead," says Dana Hicks, Group Director, Deck Expo and Pool Spa Patio Expo. "Deck Expo exists because builders and dealers need to see the innovation and hands-on demos for themselves. Every year, this show brings builders, installers, retailers, and manufacturers together under one roof with the tools, education and new products that make outdoor living safer, help them keep up with the latest trends, and set them up to hit the ground running all season long."









Education Built for Builders

This year's Deck Conference Program added a focus on business, with sessions dedicated to marketing, AI-driven tools, identifying high-profit projects, and strategies for small business growth. The programming reflected a broader shift in the industry, as builders are increasingly expected to run smarter, more efficient businesses.

That theme carried over to the Outdoor Living Stage, where sessions tackled alternative building products and methods, low-voltage technology integration, customer experience best practices, and estimation strategies designed to protect margins on every project.









What is Next on the Show Floor

Several product categories stood out as points of momentum. Railing systems are expanding design flexibility while keeping pace with evolving compliance requirements. Roof panels and outdoor ceiling systems give builders more durable, finished ways to cover and elevate outdoor spaces. Patio covers extend the usable season for outdoor living areas, while fencing remains a steady driver of property-definition projects. Steel framing is gaining ground as a code-compliant structural alternative to traditional materials, a sign of how much the category has matured in just a few years.

A Launchpad for What is Emerging

The 2026 First Look Pavilion gave attendees early access to products and services from emerging brands and startups. The pavilion served as a preview of the innovations likely to reach the mainstream market over the next several seasons.

The show floor, conference programming and First Look Pavilion reinforced why Deck Expo remains a critical event for outdoor living professionals.

The Innovative Product Showcase returned to the show floor, highlighting the next generation of cutting-edge products. FlowTech Deck Drain by Concrete Countertop Solutions was selected for the Best Deck & Railing Products category.

Join Us Next Year

Deck Expo will return in 2027, October 11-13, (with pre-conference education running October 8-10), at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Deck Expo

Deck Expo, co-located with the Pool Spa Patio Expo, is where all segments of the industry (pool, spa, patio, decking, and outdoor living) gather to stay well-informed of the trends, market directions, and technology. The event offers industry professionals a large selection of educational sessions, an expo hall, and various networking opportunities. The event collaborates with the North American Deck & Railing Association (NADRA) as the Show Sponsor, and the official show publication is LBM Journal. The event is owned and produced by Informa Markets. Deck Expo part of the Infrastructure & Construction by Informa portfolio. For more information, visit .

About Infrastructure & Construction by Informa

Infrastructure & Construction by Informa is the world-leading B2B event producer serving the global construction and infrastructure industry, valued at over $2 trillion. With ten market leading events and conferences across the United States, and multiple trusted media brands, we connect professionals in residential and commercial construction sectors. The Infrastructure & Construction portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .

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