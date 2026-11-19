MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New programming, expanded education, and record engagement defined the show's 2026 edition

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Spa Patio Expo (PSP Expo) closed its 2026 edition at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, bringing together pool builders, service technicians, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers for a pre-conference program running November 14–16 with exhibits and conference running November 17–19. PSP Expo was produced by Infrastructure & Construction by Informa, and in collaboration with the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA).

This year's expo offered dedicated resources and sessions tailored to pool builders, pool service technicians, and retailers. Attendees explored the expo hall to source products and build relationships through a packed week of networking activities and continued education, including PHTA-accredited certifications.









New to Pool Spa Patio Expo 2026

This year's edition introduced several new features designed to deepen engagement across the industry:



The Investor Summit, presented by HNS Partners, featured three strategic sessions: State of the Union: Capital, Consolidation & the M&A Landscape; Partnership in the Pool Industry: Insights from a Sale, featuring Dave Hobaica of Easton Select Group; and Building a Business Buyers Love (Even if You Never Sell).

The 2026 First Look Pavilion gave attendees the opportunity to explore cutting-edge products and services from emerging brands and startups. The pavilion included Pool Stack, Back Saver 2000, QuickPoolQuote, FutureLot, Atlas Brazil, and PipeDream. Hands-on demonstrations and business fundamentals sessions, offering practical, applied learning for industry professionals.

Show Floor Products and Trends

Pool Spa Patio Expo and Deck Expo hosted a combined 397 exhibiting companies, with 48 new to show, advancing the industry through products, services, and technologies spanning automation technology, energy-efficient equipment, and water treatment solutions. Exhibiting companies included Pool Brain, Biolab, POOLCORP, Superior Wellness, and Heritage Pool Supply Group.

"The pool, spa, and patio industry has always been built on relationships, where a handshake and a conversation on the show floor shape an entire season's worth of work," says Dana Hicks, Group Director, Pool Spa Patio Expo and Deck Expo. "Pool Spa Patio Expo exists because our industry needs that connection. Every year, ahead of the upcoming season, we bring builders, service techs, retailers, and manufacturers together under one roof with the education, resources, and products they need to hit the ground running. The expo helps professionals carry the momentum forward all year.”









Million Dollar Pool Design Challenge

The 6th Annual Million Dollar Pool Design Challenge, the competition for builders, centered this year on the fictional Siltstone Estate, a historic inland delta property in the deep Southern Delta. Entrants were asked to honor the estate's Southern character while introducing modern outdoor living spaces, blending refined interiors with timeless garden design. Submissions incorporated elements including a covered back porch, outdoor kitchen and bar, gazebo and parterre garden, greenhouse and orchard, guest cottage and pool house, driveway fountain, and a bass fishing pond with dock, among others. Brent Dutton of Poolhaus Design Collective was named the winner, earning a $10,000 prize, based on scores from judges Reid Schindler, President of SchindlerDesignCo., and Mike Farley, award-winning international swimming pool designer, along with live audience votes during the competition.

The Innovative Product Showcase

The Innovative Product Showcase returned, highlighting the next generation of cutting-edge products. Poolife Nexus by Solenis was selected for the Best Chemical Sanitizer category; Pool Umbrella STABILIZER-Adapters by BajaMate was chosen for the Best Pool Equipment Pads category; The Aura by GPM Companies was awarded for the Best Wellness Product.

Wellness and the Future of Outdoor Living

Across the pool, spa, and outdoor living industry, growing interest in wellness and quality time spent at home continues to drive innovation and investment. As homeowners and businesses alike place greater value on creating restorative, functional outdoor spaces, demand has grown for products and services that transform backyards into destinations for relaxation, recovery, and connection. This shift was reflected throughout Pool Spa Patio Expo 2026, from new product innovations on the show floor to educational sessions equipping professionals to meet rising consumer expectations, reinforcing the role the industry plays in helping people invest in their homes and well-being.

Join Us Next Year

Pool Spa Patio Expo will return in 2027, October 11-13, (with pre-conference education October 8-10), at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Infrastructure & Construction by Informa

Infrastructure & Construction by Informa is the world-leading B2B event producer serving the global construction and infrastructure industry, valued at over $2 trillion. With ten market leading events and conferences across the United States, and multiple trusted media brands, we connect professionals in residential and commercial construction sectors. The Infrastructure & Construction portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit

About Pool Spa Patio Expo

The Pool Spa Patio Expo , co-located with Deck Expo, is where all segments of the industry (pool, spa, patio, decking, and outdoor living) gather to stay well-informed of the trends, market directions, and technology. The event offers industry professionals a large selection of educational sessions, an expo hall, and various networking opportunities. The event collaborates with The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) as the official Show Sponsor, GENESIS® as the official Show Endorser, Pool and Spa News (PSN) as the official Show Publication; Pool Magazine is the digital media brand. Pool Spa Patio Expo is part of the Infrastructure & Construction by Informa portfolio. For more information, visit .

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