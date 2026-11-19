JPMorgan Chase Reports Data Leak Affecting 16000 Wealthy Client Accounts

New York [US], November 20 (ANI): JPMorgan Chase has disclosed that third-party service providers working with the financial institution were targeted in a cyberattack, with reports indicating that data, including email addresses and phone numbers, belonging to around 16,000 of its wealthy customers was exposed by a ransomware group. According to Fox News, a ransomware group identified as non-profit claimed responsibility for leaking data belonging to customers of JPMorgan Chase, Visa and Mastercard. The breach reportedly involved third-party business partners and exposed customer email addresses, phone numbers and account IDs. In a post on X, JPMorgan on Thursday (local time) said it had learned that third parties providing services to the firm had been targeted in a cyberattack. The bank said its investigation suggested that attackers had accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may have included customer names and email addresses. "We have learned that third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyberattack," JPMorgan said. "Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses," the statement added. The bank clarified that its services had not been disrupted due to the incident and said it would contact affected customers directly, where appropriate, and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring. "There is no disruption to our services. Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring," JPMorgan said. The bank also clarified that the cyberattack was not connected to the service disruption experienced by some customers earlier in the week. "There is no connection to the service disruption some customers experienced earlier this week," the statement said. According to reports cited by Fox News, the leaked information included email addresses and phone numbers of approximately 16,000 of JPMorgan Chase's wealthiest customers. The exposed information reportedly appeared to be related to the bank's Reserve programme, an invitation-only Visa credit card that generally requires customers to have more than USD 10 million in assets under management. The breach also affected third-party business partners associated with Visa and Mastercard. Visa said the attack originated with a vendor in the Asia-Pacific region. However, all three financial institutions said their core payment networks and card numbers had not been compromised. A group identified as n0n claimed responsibility for the data leak, according to reports. The cyberattack comes amid a series of disruptions affecting the financial services industry. Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase experienced difficulties processing transactions due to a software bug, which also affected other banks and caused disruptions. Third-party vendors have increasingly become targets of cyberattacks. Earlier this week, around 180 major websites reportedly had malware inserted into them. Following the earlier transaction outage, lenders received inquiries from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), according to an industry executive. The US banking regulator was seeking to assess the impact of the disruption and obtain information about communication with customers. The latest incidents involving JPMorgan come amid several other technology-related disruptions in recent weeks, including a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop that affected air travel last week and a global email outage at Microsoft. Last month, cryptocurrency exchange Binance also experienced a major cyberattack. (ANI)