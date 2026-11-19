(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The S & P 500 eased about 2%, the Nasdaq 100 lost 2.2%, and the Dow Jones index fell 2.2% on Thursday.

Market concerns regarding AI profitability, excessive spending, and heavy debt continue to weigh on sentiment. Apple is reportedly working on its own AI agent. U.S. stock indices ended lower on Thursday, with the S & P 500 recording its longest losing streak since 2024 as Anthropic's first trading session failed to lift investor sentiment. The S & P 500 eased about 2%, the Nasdaq 100 lost 2.2%, and the Dow Jones index fell 2.2% on Thursday. The Russell 2000, which tracks small-cap stocks, ended 1.5% lower. The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) fell 2% after-hours, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) eased 2.2%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) slipped 2.2%. Meanwhile, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF fell close to 3.5% on Thursday, tracking broader index weakness. The broader Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) fell about 2%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bullish' on the Invesco QQQ (QQQ), 'bearish' on the SPDR Dow Jones ETF (DIA) and 'neutral' on the SPDR S & P 500 ETF, which track the benchmark indices at market close on Thursday. US Market Drivers

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average -2.2% 49,097.06 S & P 500 -2% 7,175.83 Nasdaq 100 -2.2% 26,517.05

Anthropic closed its debut trading session 17% higher, but the market lost its footing mid-trading session on Thursday. Most benchmark technology indices and ETFs slipped to close lower.

The successful IPO did not seem to help investors overcome anxiety over bloated AI spending, incessant borrowing and overall profitability.

“The Anthropic IPO has been a major success,” Matt Maley at Miller Tabak told Bloomberg.“However, the IPO does little to address the market's bigger problems including AI profitability concerns, massive spending, higher interest rates, credit market stress and geopolitical risks.”

However, Wharton professor Mohammed El-Erian noted that the dip in stock was about making room for Anthropic.“...remember this isn't just about the promise of AI, but about making room for it,” El-Erian wrote in a post on X.

Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), often called Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to its highest since March following Anthropic's public debut as market participants pulled back from technology equities.

Krishna Rao, Anthropic's chief financial officer (CFO), in an interview with Bloomberg, mentioned that the public market will give the company access to lower-cost financing that will help sustain the Claude developer's aggressive research and development push.

Key Trending Stocks

Meta Platforms (META) plans to sell its upcoming Muse Charm for $300 and bundle promotional perks to jump-start demand for its compact artificial intelligence hardware.

'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry on Thursday disclosed several portfolio additions, beginning with Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD, a direct Tesla competitor.

GameStop Inc. (GME) share price gained about 2% on Thursday after the U.S. Ethics Department disclosure for the month of November revealed a small buy-in by President Donald Trump in the video game retailer.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is preparing to launch internally operated prediction markets for U.S. customers in the first half of 2027, according to Bloomberg.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is developing its own autonomous artificial intelligence agent, Bloomberg reported, sending Meta and Anthropic stocks lower in after-hours trading.

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