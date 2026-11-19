S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow End Lower As Anthropic Trading Debut Fails To Provide Adequate Confidence - ANT, META, AAPL, GME In Focus
|Index
|Move
|Close
|Dow Jones Industrial Average
|-2.2%
|49,097.06
|S & P 500
|-2%
|7,175.83
|Nasdaq 100
|-2.2%
|26,517.05
Anthropic closed its debut trading session 17% higher, but the market lost its footing mid-trading session on Thursday. Most benchmark technology indices and ETFs slipped to close lower.
The successful IPO did not seem to help investors overcome anxiety over bloated AI spending, incessant borrowing and overall profitability.
“The Anthropic IPO has been a major success,” Matt Maley at Miller Tabak told Bloomberg.“However, the IPO does little to address the market's bigger problems including AI profitability concerns, massive spending, higher interest rates, credit market stress and geopolitical risks.”
However, Wharton professor Mohammed El-Erian noted that the dip in stock was about making room for Anthropic.“...remember this isn't just about the promise of AI, but about making room for it,” El-Erian wrote in a post on X.
Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), often called Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to its highest since March following Anthropic's public debut as market participants pulled back from technology equities.
Krishna Rao, Anthropic's chief financial officer (CFO), in an interview with Bloomberg, mentioned that the public market will give the company access to lower-cost financing that will help sustain the Claude developer's aggressive research and development push.
Key Trending Stocks
Meta Platforms (META) plans to sell its upcoming Muse Charm for $300 and bundle promotional perks to jump-start demand for its compact artificial intelligence hardware.
'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry on Thursday disclosed several portfolio additions, beginning with Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD, a direct Tesla competitor.
GameStop Inc. (GME) share price gained about 2% on Thursday after the U.S. Ethics Department disclosure for the month of November revealed a small buy-in by President Donald Trump in the video game retailer.
Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is preparing to launch internally operated prediction markets for U.S. customers in the first half of 2027, according to Bloomberg.
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is developing its own autonomous artificial intelligence agent, Bloomberg reported, sending Meta and Anthropic stocks lower in after-hours trading.
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