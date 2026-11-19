MENAFN - African Press Organization)

President Museveni has asked Kampala city traders to suspend their ongoing shop-closure strike, as government continues to address their grievances and promised to meet them on Tuesday next week, Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja has told Parliament.

Nabbanja was updating Parliament on the strike by city traders, under Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) and other associations during plenary sitting on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

The traders closed shop on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, protesting high taxes on textiles and garments, custom clearance delays and URA enforcement practices.

Nabbanja said that the President's request to the traders followed joint meetings between the traders with sector ministries and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) on Tuesday, 17 November and Wednesday, 18 November, 2026.

“The meeting established that the impasse between URA and the traders largely concerns the tax policy on textiles and garments. This was discovered as the central issue from which others emanate,” Nabbanja said.

She added,“It is the guidance of the President that since this is a policy matter that needs to be addressed through Cabinet, then Parliament, he requested the traders to suspend the strike, until when we shall give them a clear answer after Cabinet meeting.”

The Premier said that the meetings resolved that the tax policy on textiles and garments will be reviewed and aligned to ensure harmonisation of Uganda's tax regime with those of other East African Community partner states.

“Today, the President also directed me to present a Cabinet paper, so that government can handle the issue conclusively. We do not want a repeat of strikes in the city,” Nabbanja said.

She added that the joint meeting also agreed to establish an inter-agency revenue harmonisation committee to undertake further engagements and address the cross cutting issues affecting traders.

The Committee, chaired by Premier comprises the Ministers of Finance Planning and Economic Development; Trade and Cooperatives; Public Service; and the URA Commissioner General.

“There has been no link between the traders, URA and government. We thought it wise that before going on strike, people can converge and agree on a number of issues,” Nabbanja said.

She added that the meeting further resolved to expedite the release of consignments of traders that were held by URA.

“I directed URA to expedite the release of the goods and ensure that the cases are handled promptly. Traders who meet the applicable compliance should pay the requisite taxes and have their goods released within three days,” said Nabbanja.

Nabbanja added that it was observed that government has lost taxes from traders who were forced by the current tax regime to either under declare, or evade taxes.

“We were told that because of what the tax regime brought, this resulted into traders offloading goods in Kenya, pay taxes there and transport them to Uganda using buses under the category of small cargo,” Nabbanja said.

To address this, she said that URA has deployed multiple enforcement teams, and that a meeting between the President and URA will be held on Monday, 23 November 2026.

Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa asked the Premier to make a follow up statement on Wednesday, 25 November after the government's meeting with the traders.

Meanwhile as the Premier was forging a way forward with KACITA, another traders' association, the Federation of Uganda Traders Association (FUTA), met the House Committee on Trade and Tourism seeking the intervention of Parliament about their grievances.

The association was led by its President, John Kabanda, before the committee chaired by Hon, Boniface Okot. They said that lengthy import clearance procedures were discouraging business, causing traders to pay unnecessary fees.

“Some containers have been held at URA for months, others for almost a year and traders continue to pay rent, bank loans, URA storage while goods loose value, customers are lost and many traders have collapsed into debt,” said Kabanda.

MP Okot asked the association to produce documentary evidence to back up their accusations against URA, and pledged to convene a meeting with the relevant stakeholders to forge a way forward.

“Parliament is interested in these matters, we shall look at them comprehensively, we shall engage URA and other stakeholders to ensure they facilitate your trade,” he said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.--br- src="" alt="Parliament of the Republic of Uganda" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo