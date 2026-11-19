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The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Liberia is participating in the 4th Pan-African Surgical Healthcare Forum (PASHeF 2026), being held from November 19–21, 2026, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, under the theme:“Towards a Continental Action Framework for African Surgical Healthcare.”

The high-level continental forum brings together government representatives, policymakers, healthcare professionals, researchers, and development partners to strengthen surgical healthcare systems and advance equitable access to safe, timely, affordable, and quality surgical, obstetric, and anaesthesia services across Africa.

Liberia is represented by a three-member delegation comprising: Dr. Teyah S. Moore, Assistant Minister for Curative Services, Ministry of Health, and Head of Delegation; Dr. T. Juleo Karr, Consultant Anaesthesiologist and Intensivist; Head of the Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center; Acting Faculty Chair of Anesthesiology, Liberia College of Physicians & Surgeons; and Member of Liberia's National Surgical, Obstetric and Anaesthesia Plan (NSOAP) Technical Working Group; Dr. J. Ronald Kollie, Specialist General Surgeon, F. J. Grante Hospital, Sinoe County.

As part of MOH's participation, Dr. Karr is scheduled to deliver the country's presentation on November 21, 2026, during a session focusing on Country Implementation and Data Collection Experience.

The presentation will highlight the country's progress toward developing its first National Surgical, Obstetric and Anesthesia Plan (NSOAP), including experiences in national surgical healthcare data collection, emerging findings, implementation challenges, lessons learned, and recommendations for strengthening the country's surgical healthcare system.

The forum also provides an important platform for Liberia to exchange experiences with other African countries, strengthen regional partnerships, share best practices, and contribute to the development of a coordinated continental framework for surgical healthcare.

Through its participation, the Ministry of Health seeks to advance efforts toward building a resilient, accessible, equitable, and people-centered healthcare system that ensures quality surgical, obstetric, and anaesthesia services for all Liberians.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Liberia.