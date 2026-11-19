MENAFN - African Press Organization)

President Dr. Patrick Herminie received European Union Ambassadors accredited to Seychelles at State House today, following the 2nd Partnership Dialogue between Seychelles and the European Union held yesterday, Wednesday 18th November 2026

The Ambassadors presented the outcomes of the dialogue, which covered fisheries, trade, financial governance, climate action, ocean protection, security, and the rule of law.

President Herminie said Seychelles valued the EU's long-standing support, especially in maritime security and capacity building. He noted that Seychelles sits in a strategically important maritime region and places great importance on cooperation to tackle shared security challenges.

The President welcomed the EU Council's decision to remove Seychelles from Annex II of the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes. He said this recognised the significant legislative and administrative reforms Seychelles has made to meet international tax and governance standards.

The EU delegation said the new Fisheries Partnership Agreement protocol is the most advantageous of its kind in the region. Compared to the previous protocol, access fees are up by 10%, sectoral support by 7%, and reference tonnage by 10%. Port Victoria has also become the only non-EU port in the region granted a margin of tolerance when catches are weighed on landing. The EU noted that this makes the port more competitive for fishing fleets.

The EU also thanked the Government for its positive role in concluding the Economic Partnership Agreement. Signature is planned for 21–23 April 2027, alongside a business forum bringing together companies from Seychelles, Madagascar, Mauritius, Comoros and Zimbabwe.

On financial governance, the EU announced a €1 million programme to help Seychelles strengthen its controls on financial flows ahead of next year's assessment by the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG).

The two sides also discussed climate resilience and disaster preparedness, including regional cooperation with La Réunion. They reaffirmed their joint leadership of the High Ambition Coalition on protecting the oceans under the High Seas Treaty. Germany praised its recently concluded police cooperation with Seychelles on counter-narcotics, and Ireland pointed to EU support to help Seychelles access global climate finance.

Speaking on international affairs, President Herminie reaffirmed that Seychelles holds a neutral position as a sovereign nation, values its historic friendship with Europe, and hopes for a swift end to the war in Ukraine.

"Europe is important to us, and we are important to Europe," the President said. "Our relationship will continue to be a win-win one."

The President thanked the Ambassadors for taking part in the dialogue and for their ongoing commitment to deepening relations between Seychelles and the European Union.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.--br- src="" alt="State House Seychelles" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo