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The Department of Employment and Labour commissioned an exploratory study on location-based platform work to contribute to understanding emerging forms of employment in South Africa.



The study's findings do not constitute government policy and will inform future engagements and consultations with stakeholders regarding the future of work, worker protections and labour market regulation.



Delivering what she termed exploratory study, Jabulile Monnakgotla from the Development Policy Research Unit (DPRU) of University of Cape Town said the digital platforms have become an increasingly significant source of new job creation.



“While platform work in South Africa provides an alternative way to earn an income it is difficult to quantify the contribution of this sector in economy,” Monnakgotla said.



The DPRU study titled - Location-Based Platform Work in South Africa: An Exploratory Study - aimed to determine the extent of the platform economy, its impact on the labour market and labour legislation.



Monnakgotla while digital platform work is becoming increasingly significant source of new job creation, in the digital platforms workers face low pay, dangerous work conditions, opaque algorithms – among others.



She said the emergence of Ubers in 2014 started reshaping the digital platform and nature of work. She said some of the characters of this reshape of work was that digital platforms presented an earnings illusion in that income earned in real terms was below the minimum wage. Mnnakgotla said some of the characters of the platform work were that there were no protections, issues of safety and gender representation, and that workers communicate through social media platforms.



“The employment status of plat workers remains a core point of contention in South Africa,” she said while platform companies highlight flexibility - workers differ with this narrative,” she said.



The study revealed that the absence of formal protections remains a critical concern, with many platform workers lacking important basic labour rights. The platform economy in South Africa operates outside of labour legislation such as: Labour Relations Act (LRA), Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), National Minimum Wage, Occupational Health and Safety, Employment Services Act, etc.



The platform work refers to an economic and social system where digital intermediaries connect different groups of users to interact, share, or conduct transactions over the internet.



Monnakgotal said platform work in South Africa for many is one of the few ways to earn an income. She said although it brings about opportunity.



She said“contractors” fall outside labour legislation. She said earnings are volatile and after deducting costs, earnings fall below a living wage.



The DPRU study was conducted between 14 April and 30 May 2025. A total of 139 responses were canvassed with a total of 48 e-hailing drivers, 27 domestic workers and other platforms.



Monnakgotla said the platform economy attracts new entrants with no work experience and ratings, they struggle to get jobs. She said their motivation to go the route of platform work was lack of employment opportunities, high unemployment that provides alternatives and better ways to earn an income.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.