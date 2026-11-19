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Residents of Vhembe District in Limpopo have overwhelmingly expressed support for the Mine Health and Safety Amendment Bill [B10-2026] during today's public hearing at the Musina Multipurpose Centre.

Community members who participated in the hearing welcomed the proposed amendments, which seek to strengthen the legislative framework governing occupational health and safety in the mining industry, improve enforcement and introduce stronger measures against non-compliance with health and safety requirements.

The public hearing forms part of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral and Petroleum Resources' first round of public consultations on the Bill in Limpopo. The committee is engaging with communities and stakeholders in four districts to obtain their views on the proposed amendments before finalising its consideration of the legislation.

The committee Chairperson, Mr Mikateko Mahlaule, emphasised that every submission made during the public participation process was important and assured participants that their contributions would be considered. He cautioned against expecting the committee to express its position on the Bill during the public hearings, explaining that Parliament's responsibility at this stage is to listen to the public.

“There are a lot of things that have been said, and believe me when I say no submission is unimportant. Unfortunately, we cannot express our view at this moment, as the committee, because we came here to listen to you and hear your views on the Bill. How Parliament works is that even if it must change a single word in the existing legislation, we must still come here to consult with you,” said Mr Mahlaule.

His remarks underscored the importance of public participation in the legislative process, particularly on legislation that has direct implications for the health, safety and lives of mineworkers and communities living in mining areas.

The Bill proposes several changes to the Mine Health and Safety Act, 1996 (Act No. 29 of 1996), including strengthening enforcement provisions, simplifying the system of fines and reviewing offences and penalties to improve compliance and deter violations.

The proposed amendments are intended to address shortcomings in the existing legislative framework and strengthen the ability of the Mine Health and Safety Inspectorate to enforce compliance. The continued occurrence of mine fatalities and occupational diseases highlights the need for effective measures to protect workers.

The committee welcomed the participation of Vhembe residents and reiterated that public submissions would inform its deliberations on the Bill. The committee's next public hearing will take place tomorrow with the residents of Mopane, in Phalaborwa, at the Impala Sports Hall.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.