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The Subcommittee on the Appointment of ICASA Councillors has received a mandate from the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies to shortlist additional candidates from the master list of nominations to fill four vacancies on the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) Council.

The additional shortlisting follows the withdrawal of five previously shortlisted candidates from the appointment process. The six additional candidates will be considered alongside two candidates who were unavailable to attend interviews conducted by the Subcommittee last week at ICASA's head office in Centurion, Pretoria. Fifteen candidates were interviewed over a three-day period.

The Subcommittee now calls on members of the public and interested organisations to submit comments on the six additional shortlisted candidates as part of Parliament's public participation process. The abridged curricula vitae of the six candidates are available on Parliament's website under the following link:

Members of the public and interested organisations are encouraged to scrutinise the candidates' backgrounds, qualifications and experience and submit any relevant information that may assist the Subcommittee in its consideration of their suitability for appointment to the ICASA Council.

All submissions must reach the Subcommittee by no later than Thursday, 26 November 2026, and should be addressed to the Committee Secretary, Mr Thembinkosi Ngoma.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.