MENAFN - GetNews)In Shenzhen, a place where tomorrow arrives ahead of schedule and everyday changes shape the rhythm of life, time can be truly felt and touched. If you are a local resident, you might often run into a young foreigner capturing the city's changing face through his lens. For Steven, a young entrepreneur from Canada, Shenzhen is not just a vibrant stage to unleash his creative ideas, but also a fertile ground where he has built both a thriving business and a loving family.

Back in 2015, Steven embarked on a journey to China entirely by himself to pursue his studies. In 2018, he joined Xiaomi's International Marketing team, where he saw the real demand for Chinese brands going global. Drawn to Shenzhen's vibrant energy and the forward-thinking mindset of its people, he chose the city as the perfect launchpad and founded Midori Creative in 2023.

In Steven's view, "Going Global" is not a problem facing companies, but a necessary phase. He boils the core of brand globalization down to two points: first, maintaining an extremely open mindset to view the world from others' perspectives; second, understanding what truly resonates with local audiences. He notes that simply showcasing a good product is not enough to make people like it immediately. Instead, it is necessary to deeply integrate the product, brand positioning, target audience, as well as their cultural backgrounds and the situations they face, to extract a story that truly resonates.

With the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting taking place in Shenzhen from November 18 to 19, Steven is thrilled to see the city becoming the center of global attention. He notes that "Made in China" has already proven its prowess through tech giants like DJI and BYD. The next key step for Chinese brands, he believes, is moving from "going out" to "going in"-reshaping overseas perceptions and achieving true localization.

For young entrepreneurs from the Asia-Pacific region who are looking to start a business in Shenzhen, his core advice is to "find your Unique Selling Point (USP)." He takes his own street photography IP, "the Alchemist", as an example: blending his deep knowledge of mobile photography with his ability to "take different, unique ideas and convey them in a way that people can understand."

By decoding cultural nuances and crafting compelling brand narratives, Steven isn't just helping Chinese brands go global; he is building bridges between different cultures. Looking back on this journey, he has found his mission and a place to call home. Here in Guangdong, countless young talents from APEC economies, like Steven, are putting down roots. Bringing their cross-cultural perspectives and boundless creativity, they are ready to co-create the next chapter of the Asia-Pacific.

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