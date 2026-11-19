MENAFN - GetNews)Blackwood Luxury SprintersBlackwood Luxury Sprinters now offers an armored vehicle service in Cleveland using a 2025 Cadillac Escalade with certified bulletproof glass and reinforced armor plating. Executives, diplomats and high-profile clients in Northeast Ohio can book protected transportation around the clock.

CLEVELAND, United States - Nov. 19, 2026 - Blackwood Luxury Sprinters has added armored Cadillac Escalade SUVs to its Cleveland fleet, the company announced Tuesday. The SUVs give corporate executives, visiting dignitaries, entertainers and private aviation travelers in Northeast Ohio a locally based option for discreet, high-security ground transportation.

Key takeaways:



What: Blackwood Luxury Sprinters has added armored Cadillac Escalade SUVs to its Cleveland fleet, so Northeast Ohio clients no longer have to bring in armored vehicles from out of state.

Who it serves: Corporate executives, security directors, dignitaries, entertainers and private aviation travelers.

Protection: Each SUV looks like a standard factory model but has reinforced ballistic protection, run-flat tires and a security-trained chauffeur. Availability: Bookings for single transfers, event details and corporate retainers are open now at blackwoodluxuryrentals, with service to Cleveland Hopkins and Burke Lakefront airports.



The new vehicles respond to growing demand from corporate security teams and high-profile travelers. Until now, many have had to bring in armored vehicles from out-of-state markets, which adds cost and delays. Each armored Escalade looks like a standard blacked-out factory model but has reinforced ballistic protection, run-flat tires and advanced safety features.

“Executive security starts the moment a client steps off the tarmac, yet ground transit is often the most overlooked vulnerability in corporate travel,” said [Name], [title] of Blackwood Luxury Sprinters.“By bringing factory-profile armored Escalades directly to Cleveland, we give security directors and private clients immediate access to uncompromising ballistic protection paired with five-star hospitality.”

While the armored fleet is based in Cleveland, Blackwood Luxury Sprinters will travel with clients beyond Northeast Ohio when needed. The company can arrange armored transportation for out-of-town engagements, multicity roadshows and events in other markets, so clients keep the same vehicle and security-trained chauffeur from start to finish.

The company can send the armored vehicles on short notice to private aviation terminals, known as fixed-base operators, at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Burke Lakefront Airport. They are also available for downtown corporate headquarters, major sporting venues and multiday executive roadshows.

Every reservation comes with a vetted, security-trained chauffeur. Drivers are experienced in route risk assessment, defensive driving and confidential VIP handling.

The armored Escalades join the company's existing fleet of custom Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans, executive sedans and full-size luxury SUVs.

About Blackwood Luxury Sprinters

Blackwood Luxury Sprinters is a Cleveland-based chauffeured transportation company serving Northeast Ohio, including Akron, Canton, Lorain, Mentor and Youngstown. In business for more than four years, the company operates Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans for groups of eight to 14, Cadillac Escalades, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class and an armored Cadillac Escalade ESV. It provides airport transfers, corporate and executive travel, weddings, proms and VIP events, all with trained, professional chauffeurs.

For more information, visit blackwoodluxuryrentals

Reservations for single transfers, event security details and corporate retainers are open now at blackwoodluxuryrentals