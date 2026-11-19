Evtol Stocks To Watch: ONDS, JOBY, ACHR, ZENA Investors Eye Potential Rebounds
|Company
|Nov. 18 close
|52-week low
|Close above low
|Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS)
|US$4.42
|US$4.31
|2.6%
|ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA)
|US$0.4855
|US$0.4606
|5.4%
|Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR)
|US$3.23
|US$3.23
|0.0%
|Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY)
|US$4.19
|US$4.18
|0.2%
Market figures reflect Nov. 18 regular-session trading.
Larger aerospace companies show the scale of the opportunity
Alongside these four, investors can watch AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) for evidence of demand for autonomous aviation. AeroVironment announced a US$186 million U.S. Army order for Switchblade systems in February. Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky business delivered an experimental Army Black Hawk equipped with MATRIX autonomy technology in March. These programs demonstrate established customers funding autonomous flight and unmanned systems.
Peraso supplies wireless technology for connected autonomous systems
Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) provides 60 GHz millimeter-wave (mmWave) wireless technology designed for high-speed, low-latency communications, addressing connectivity needs in drone operations, autonomous systems and emerging mobility networks. Its directional beamforming technology can support data exchange and coordination among connected platforms. Peraso and Virewirx demonstrated more than 50 Gbps in peak aggregate capacity in a simulated drone network, illustrating a potential role in future drone-swarm communications.
What could turn the selloff into a recovery
The rebound thesis rests on commercial progress attracting buyers as selling pressure eases. A sideways base, fewer new lows and a move above the base on stronger volume would strengthen that case. Investors considering staged entries could add after successful retests and higher lows establish an upward trend. A renewed decline through the lows would weaken the setup. Proximity to an annual low alone provides no reliable timetable for a bounce.
About the Companies
Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) supplies autonomous defense and security systems. ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA) operates drone manufacturing, drone services and enterprise software businesses. Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) and Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) develop electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for passenger transport and pursue additional defense opportunities. AeroVironment supplies unmanned systems and defense technology. Lockheed Martin is an aerospace and defense company with autonomous aviation programs.
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