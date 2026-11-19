(MENAFN- GetNews) Revenue growth, energy contracts and aircraft milestones give investors catalysts to track after a sharp sector selloff. DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 19, 2026 - Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) and Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed Wednesday at or near their 52-week lows, putting a potential recovery in drone technology and advanced air mobility stocks in focus. Their latest announcements offer several reasons buyers could return, ranging from expanding defense orders and commercial surveying contracts to progress toward air taxi operations. Ondas brings revenue and backlog to the rebound thesis Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) reported third-quarter revenue of US$167.5 million, approximately double the preceding quarter, and US$835 million in backlog. It raised its 2026 revenue target to at least US$550 million and introduced a 2027 target of at least US$1.1 billion, excluding additional acquisitions. The figures give investors a growing operating business to assess alongside the share-price decline. Delivery against the backlog and progress toward management's profitability targets could help restore confidence. Integration costs and execution across acquired businesses remain part of that assessment. ZenaTech Inc. milestones, expanding verticals, and rising revenues ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA) reported 425% year-over-year revenue growth in the first half of 2026 and estimated preliminary third-quarter revenue of US$9.5 million to US$10.5 million, implying 44% to 59% sequential growth. Its acquisition-led Drone as a Service (DaaS) business, which serves markets such as land surveying and inspections, accounted for 93% of first-half revenue. On Nov. 17, ZenaTech announced two energy-sector contracts and approximately C$700,000 in potential follow-on assignments. The awards give investors a recent milestone to track as the company expands its commercial drone services. ZenaTech reported a first-half net loss of approximately US$34.8 million and expanded its at-the-market equity offering to US$150 million in October, creating room for additional share issuance. The public record leaves the precise drivers of the selloff uncertain. Archer has flight milestones and substantial liquidity Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) reported that its Midnight aircraft received an FAA Market Survey Special Airworthiness Certificate supporting planned Los Angeles operations. It also said its proposed acquisition of Boeing's Wisk, Insitu and SkyGrid businesses was nearing completion. Archer ended September with approximately US$1.35 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. Further operating milestones and transaction progress could attract buyers, while the US$274.6 million third-quarter net loss underscores the cost of development and commercialization. Joby combines passenger operations with certification progress Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) reported third-quarter revenue of US$55.1 million, compared with US$22.6 million a year earlier, primarily reflecting a full quarter of its acquired Blade passenger business. It reported US$2.2 billion in cash and short-term investments, 17 aircraft in production and completion of key testing for certification credit. Investors can track further testing, production and commercial flight developments as potential recovery catalysts. FAA type certification and the cost of scaling remain central to its outlook. Based on Nov. 18 closing prices and reported intraday 52-week lows, all four finished within approximately 6% of their annual lows.

Company Nov. 18 close 52-week low Close above low Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) US$4.42 US$4.31 2.6% ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA) US$0.4855 US$0.4606 5.4% Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) US$3.23 US$3.23 0.0% Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) US$4.19 US$4.18 0.2%

Market figures reflect Nov. 18 regular-session trading.

Larger aerospace companies show the scale of the opportunity

Alongside these four, investors can watch AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) for evidence of demand for autonomous aviation. AeroVironment announced a US$186 million U.S. Army order for Switchblade systems in February. Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky business delivered an experimental Army Black Hawk equipped with MATRIX autonomy technology in March. These programs demonstrate established customers funding autonomous flight and unmanned systems.

Peraso supplies wireless technology for connected autonomous systems

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) provides 60 GHz millimeter-wave (mmWave) wireless technology designed for high-speed, low-latency communications, addressing connectivity needs in drone operations, autonomous systems and emerging mobility networks. Its directional beamforming technology can support data exchange and coordination among connected platforms. Peraso and Virewirx demonstrated more than 50 Gbps in peak aggregate capacity in a simulated drone network, illustrating a potential role in future drone-swarm communications.

What could turn the selloff into a recovery

The rebound thesis rests on commercial progress attracting buyers as selling pressure eases. A sideways base, fewer new lows and a move above the base on stronger volume would strengthen that case. Investors considering staged entries could add after successful retests and higher lows establish an upward trend. A renewed decline through the lows would weaken the setup. Proximity to an annual low alone provides no reliable timetable for a bounce.

About the Companies

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) supplies autonomous defense and security systems. ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA) operates drone manufacturing, drone services and enterprise software businesses. Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) and Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) develop electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for passenger transport and pursue additional defense opportunities. AeroVironment supplies unmanned systems and defense technology. Lockheed Martin is an aerospace and defense company with autonomous aviation programs.

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