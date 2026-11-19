DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 19, 2026 - Anthropic, PBC, the developer of the Claude AI assistant, priced its initial public offering at $83 per share Wednesday. Its Class A common stock is expected to begin trading Thursday, Nov. 19, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under ANT. The offering comes a day after NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported that quarterly revenue more than doubled, putting two measures of AI demand in view: what investors will pay for a model developer and what customers are already spending on computing infrastructure.

Claude and the companies supplying its computing power

Anthropic develops AI models with a focus on safety and reliability. Its flagship assistant, Claude, helps users write, analyze documents, answer questions and develop software. Developers can integrate Claude into their applications through Anthropic's API. PBC stands for Public Benefit Corporation. Its directors must balance shareholders' financial interests, the interests of people materially affected by the company's conduct, and its stated public benefit. Anthropic's charter calls for responsible development of advanced AI for humanity's long-term benefit.

Anthropic's IPO materials show how that business connects to other public companies. Its computing infrastructure uses Trainium chips from Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google tensor processing units from Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and graphics processors from NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). Amazon also distributes Claude through AWS Bedrock, giving its cloud customers a way to use the models in their own applications.

NVIDIA reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% year over year, and a 74.8% GAAP gross margin. Data center revenue accounted for $107.6 billion, and NVIDIA said it had begun shipping its Vera Rubin NVL72 system. In September, its board increased the company's share repurchase authorization by $150 billion

Healthcare companies report progress in drug testing and cancer immunotherapy

VivoSim Labs signs seven-figure pharmaceutical testing agreement

VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) announced Thursday that it signed a seven-figure agreement with an undisclosed top-10 global pharmaceutical company for NAMkind liver and intestinal toxicology testing. Work is underway, and VivoSim expects to recognize revenue from the agreement in its fiscal third and fourth quarters, ending Dec. 31, 2026, and March 31, 2027, respectively. The company now expects fiscal 2027 revenue growth to exceed its July guidance of more than 500%.

The agreement covers testing on active drug development programs using VivoSim's 3D human tissue models. VivoSim described a typical validation process in which a large drugmaker tests compounds with known clinical outcomes and compares the results with earlier animal-study findings before committing active programs. VivoSim expects the customer to incorporate NAMkind into its routine preclinical work after this project. Its latest quarterly filing showed growth in both liver and intestinal toxicology testing, with contributions from large pharmaceutical companies and smaller customers.

VivoSim received a $5 million milestone payment from Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) in July tied to the prior sale of its FXR drug program. It remains eligible for up to $45 million in additional payments if the program reaches specified regulatory and commercial milestones.

In cancer immunotherapy, ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) reported third-quarter net product revenue of $48.7 million, up 53% from a year earlier. The company also said a cohort in its randomized QUILT-2.005 trial met its primary endpoint and that it remained on track for a fourth-quarter FDA submission seeking to expand the use of ANKTIVA® with BCG to patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer who have yet to receive BCG.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. (NASDAQ: PDSB) said it is prioritizing PDS0301, an investigational tumor-targeted IL-12 immunotherapy, as its lead program. Its November update highlighted Phase 2 research in advanced cancers involving the liver, including a metastatic colorectal cancer cohort. The company disclosed plans to discontinue the VERSATILE-003 Phase 3 trial of its earlier lead candidate, PDS0101, and is seeking external partners or funding for that program.

Peraso reports a new order for fixed wireless broadband

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) said it received an October production order valued at more than $2 million for equipment that uses its 60 GHz millimeter-wave technology in a fixed wireless broadband deployment. Order shipments dictates revenues the next measure forthcoming.

About the Companies

Anthropic, PBC (NASDAQ: ANT) develops Claude, an AI assistant and family of models available to individuals, businesses and developers. NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) develops accelerated computing platforms and GPUs for AI and data centers. Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) operates Amazon Web Services, which offers Claude through Amazon Bedrock. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) operates Google Cloud and develops tensor processing units for AI workloads. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) designs processors and accelerators for data centers and other computing markets.

VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) develops 3D human tissue models for preclinical drug testing, including NAMkind liver and intestinal toxicology services. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) discovers, develops and markets medicines. ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) develops and commercializes cancer immunotherapies, including ANKTIVA®. PDS Biotechnology Corp. (NASDAQ: PDSB) develops investigational cancer immunotherapies, led by PDS0301.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) develops 60 GHz millimeter-wave chipsets and modules for high-speed wireless applications, including fixed wireless broadband.

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