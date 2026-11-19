MENAFN - GetNews)Supreme Boxer Boxing Club The Supreme Boxer Boxing Club founder turned a lifetime in the ring into a calling as a teacher in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Nov. 19, 2026 - Armando Shore was learning to box before he understood it was a sport. More than five decades later, the Golden Gloves champion and former professional fighter has spent more than 30 years teaching it at Supreme Boxer Boxing Club, the Lake Elsinore gym he founded in 1995.

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Armando Shore is a Golden Gloves champion and former professional boxer who founded Supreme Boxer Boxing Club in Lake Elsinore, California, in 1995.

Shore learned to box as a child from his uncles, who were world champions, and has coached for more than 30 years since retiring from the ring in 1992.

Shore calls himself a teacher rather than a coach. He breaks every movement into steps and teaches students from his own mistakes and successes. His footwork-first method, built on more than 500 drills, draws fighters to Lake Elsinore from Texas, New York, Arizona, Florida and Mexico City.

"I didn't pick boxing. Boxing picked me," Shore said.

Shore grew up in a boxing family. His uncles, who were world champions, were planning his training before he was born and began working with him as a small child. To him, it felt like play. Only when he started competing did he realize he had become a fighter.

He fought as an amateur for nearly 10 years, winning a Golden Gloves championship in 1980, then boxed professionally for a decade before retiring in 1992. Along the way, his uncles and his father taught him that habits outside the ring show up inside it. He watched fighters he admired lose their edge to drinking and drugs. Shore has never smoked, tasted alcohol or used drugs, and he still treats discipline as the foundation of everything he teaches.

Coaching was never the plan. After retiring, Shore returned to his old gym to keep training. He noticed a few professional fighters making mistakes and corrected them, and one asked him to come back the next day. He did, and he kept coming back.

Learning to teach took about five years. Shore had been a fast fighter, and moves that came naturally to him were hard to explain. He learned to slow each one down and break it into steps, a method that still shapes every lesson. He also teaches from his own career, walking students through what worked for him and the mistakes they don't need to repeat. It is why he calls himself a teacher rather than a coach.

That teaching starts with the feet. Before a beginner throws a punch, Shore teaches them how to breathe, stand and walk. In his view, nearly every mistake in boxing begins with footwork. Rather than borrowing drills from football or basketball, he has built more than 500 boxing-specific footwork drills, including his signature string drills. If a student can't beat a string that doesn't move, he reasons, they won't beat an opponent who does.

"Your hands fight, but your feet box," Shore said.

The method has drawn fighters from Texas, New York, Arizona, Florida and Mexico City. Coaches bring champions to him to sharpen their footwork, and professional athletes from other sports say his lessons changed how they understand their own bodies.

Shore, a USA Boxing-certified coach, offers private lessons, his specialty, along with semi-private sessions for friends and families and group classes for adults and kids. To book a class, visit booksupremeboxer

About Supreme Boxer Boxing Club

Supreme Boxer Boxing Club is a boxing gym in Lake Elsinore, California, founded in 1995 by Golden Gloves champion and USA Boxing-certified coach Armando Shore. The gym offers private, semi-private and group instruction for adults and kids, with a focus on footwork, defense and technique. Memberships require no contracts. Supreme Boxer has served as a location for multiple film productions. The gym is at 580 3rd St., Suite I.

For more information, visit supremeboxer