MENAFN - GetNews) Gladia logoOne platform for all of voice, and bespoke voice systems built for the most demanding organisations.

Paris, France - Nov. 19, 2026 - Gladia no longer just listens: it answers. The OVH [EURONEXT:OVH] subsidiary specialising in voice AI is launching Gladia Connect, the platform that brings together speech recognition, speech synthesis and audio intelligence for the first time, and Gladia Agency, which designs bespoke voice systems. On OVHcloud's customer support, its Gladia Vox agent already resolves half of the calls it handles on its own. The announcement was made today at the OVHcloud AI Summit.

Voice, accent, jargon, emotion: understanding it all

Voice is our most natural means of communication, even though technology has long stood in the way, through keyboards, menus and interactive voice response systems. With AI, Gladia is convinced that voice will become central again, from contact centres to home applications. Useful voice AI must understand accents, industry jargon and switches between languages, even amid noise, and capture what goes beyond words: intonation, emotion, context. Yet most systems stop at the meaning of the words, and this missing link is what is holding back the adoption of voice AI in business.

Gladia Connect: one platform for all of voice

The platform covers the entire chain: capturing the voice, transcribing it, extracting and structuring the information, then responding, in writing or by voice. It combines completely rebuilt speech recognition with more than 30 audio intelligence modules, including speaker identification and simultaneous translation. Speech synthesis, with voice cloning and voice creation, will arrive by the end of the year. Secured to the highest standards, the platform is available as SaaS and On-Prem.

Gladia Agency: technology that adapts to clients' needs

Gladia Agency designs bespoke voice systems for the most demanding organisations, built on their jargon, their data and their processes, using advanced technologies, with its engineers supporting the client through every stage of implementation. Gladia Connect and Gladia Agency will be available on 3 December 2026.

Gladia Vox: already in production on OVHcloud's 1007 support line

Built by Gladia Agency on Gladia Connect, Gladia Vox has been handling part of OVHcloud's telephone support, the 1007, since 1 September 2026. In its first area, electronic invoicing, it resolves 50% of calls on its own, and transfers to an adviser have fallen from 30% to 8%.

Jean-Louis Queguiner, founder of Gladia, said: "For four years, Gladia has focused on speech recognition; I am proud to open the next chapter with OVHcloud. Voice must work for everyone, with their accent, their words, in their language. Gladia Vox proves it every day on OVHcloud's customer support."

About Gladia

Gladia is a voice AI platform that gives applications genuine conversational intelligence. Founded by Jean-Louis Queguiner, with a presence in Paris and New York, Gladia has been part of OVH since July 2026. More than 375,000 developers and more than 2,000 customers use its models, which cover 100 languages and are available on OVHcloud AI Endpoints and blade. gladia

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and the European leader in cloud. For more than 25 years, OVHcloud has been developing innovative solutions in cloud, artificial intelligence, quantum and next-generation infrastructure. With 46 data centres, OVHcloud serves 1.7 million customers in more than 140 countries and offers a sovereign, sustainable, high-performance and transparent cloud. OVHcloud, Innovation for Freedom.