MENAFN - GetNews) IDMERIT logoRanked among America's fastest-growing private companies, IDMERIT earns global recognition for its business growth, global identity verification capabilities and commitment to advancing fraud prevention technologies.

Carlsbad, California - Nov. 19, 2026 - IDMERIT has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, securing the #730 position. Adding to this achievement, IDMERIT has earned recognition as the highest-ranked Identity Verification (IDV) company on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and journey within the global identity verification industry.

This recognition reflects IDMERIT's continued growth, expanding global presence and commitment to developing innovative technologies that help businesses verify identities, prevent fraud and build trust in an increasingly digital world.

Over the past eight years, IDMERIT has focused on expanding its global verification capabilities, strengthening its data partnerships and developing advanced solutions to address evolving identity fraud and compliance challenges. Its comprehensive portfolio includes identity verification, document authentication, biometric verification, Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening, device intelligence and risk assessment solutions.

With access to verification capabilities across more than 180+ countries and territories and a network of 440+ data sources, IDMERIT continues to empower businesses across industries with reliable verification solutions and streamlined digital onboarding experiences.

"Being ranked #730 on the Inc. 5000 list and recognized as the highest-ranked Identity Verification company is a significant milestone for IDMERIT. This achievement reflects the dedication, hard work and vision of our entire team, along with the continued trust of our customers and partners. We remain committed to expanding our global reach and developing futuristic technologies that help businesses prevent fraud, strengthen trust and navigate an increasingly digital world," said Tony Raval, CEO of IDMERIT.

Looking ahead, IDMERIT plans to continue expanding its global footprint, strengthening its verification network and investing in future-ready technologies to address emerging fraud risks and evolving business requirements.

About IDMERIT

IDMERIT is a global identity verification and fraud prevention technology company providing comprehensive solutions for identity verification, Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), document verification, biometric authentication, device intelligence and risk assessment. With verification capabilities spanning more than 180+ countries and territories and access to over 440+ data sources, IDMERIT helps businesses verify individuals and organizations, mitigate fraud, support compliance requirements and deliver seamless digital onboarding experiences. IDMERIT serves businesses across financial services, fintech, eCommerce, telecommunications, insurance, gaming and other industries.