MENAFN - GetNews) Founder Divya Parekh's book shows leaders how to move beyond AI for meeting notes and report drafts to end-to-end agentic workflows, while building the metacognitive skills that keep human judgment sharp.

CARY, N.C. - Nov. 19, 2026 - The DP Group, LLC announced that The AI Agency: How Bold Leaders Build Scalable, Human-Centered AI Without Losing Their Soul, the 2026 book by founder Divya Parekh, gives executives a practical framework for agentic AI for leaders at a moment when recent studies point to a hidden cost of careless AI use. The book addresses a widening gap inside organizations: many teams still use AI mainly to summarize meetings and draft reports, while the technology has moved toward AI agents that coordinate and complete entire workflows.

Parekh calls that first use the“spellcheck” stage. In the book's five-stage AI maturity model, the Assistive stage covers narrow tasks such as drafting emails, classifying tickets and analyzing simple datasets. The book describes it as useful and fast, but not yet transformative.

The five stages run from Assistive, where people initiate and decide every task; to Collaborative, where AI does the heavy lifting while people validate and refine; to Semi-Autonomous, where agents coordinate across systems with people in the loop; to Autonomous, where agents manage end-to-end workflows under human supervision; and finally to an Adaptive Ecosystem, where agents learn from outcomes and adjust within governance limits.

What the Research Shows

Recent studies have found that knowledge workers who place more confidence in generative AI tend to apply less critical thinking to their work. Other recent research suggests that people who wrote essays with an AI assistant showed weaker brain engagement than people who wrote on their own, and struggled to accurately quote what they had just written. Researchers have described that effect as a form of“cognitive debt.”

The AI Agency speaks directly to that concern. Its framework treats the move to agentic AI as a thinking challenge as much as a technology project, and it gives leaders specific ways to keep human judgment sharp while AI takes on more of the work.

“The real benefit of prompting isn't just automation, it's cognition,” writes Parekh in The AI Agency.“Prompting is a thinking tool that sharpens intent and exposes gaps in assumptions.”

Metacognition as the Bridge to Agentic AI

Parekh specializes in helping leaders develop metacognitive skills: the practice of thinking about how they think. The AI Agency connects that practice directly to AI adoption. Writing a strong prompt forces a leader to define the objective, consider the audience, sequence the logic and reflect on framing. That same discipline becomes essential when leaders hand entire workflows to AI agents, because someone must still decide what good looks like, where an agent's authority ends and when a person steps in.

The shift also changes the work itself. As agents take on routine execution, people move from doing tasks to overseeing outcomes: setting goals, reviewing exceptions and deciding where an agent may act alone. Each of those responsibilities depends on clear thinking, which is why Parekh places metacognitive skills at the center of agentic AI adoption.

The book outlines practical steps leaders can take now:

1. Map one workflow end to end. Leaders identify which parts of the workflow AI can enhance and which still need human judgment.

2. Ask what the data leaves out. Teams that question AI output keep decisions grounded in reality.

3. Design human-in-the-loop safeguards. Before an agent scales, leaders define thresholds, monitor performance and decide when a person intervenes.

4. Track where human judgment improved the result. Making human insight visible shows teams that AI is not replacing thoughtfulness or judgment.

From Efficiency to Transformation

The AI Agency follows two leaders, Chantal and Sean, as their organization moves from early experiments to scaled adoption, and pairs their story with playbooks, prompting guides and maturity models that leadership teams can apply directly. The book treats efficiency as the starting point rather than the goal, and focuses on the strengths that only people bring to AI-driven work: judgment in ambiguity, empathy, ethics and creative synthesis.

“Because no matter how capable the machines become, it is human judgment, character, and courage that will shape the path we take,” writes Parekh.

Parekh is an executive coach, AI leadership advisor and author with more than two decades of experience across academia, corporate leadership and executive coaching, including more than 15 years in the biopharmaceutical industry. Through The DP Group, she leads customized AI enablement and leadership programs built on her Black Belt AI Training System.

Executives looking for practical guidance on agentic AI for leaders can find The AI Agency on Amazon at .

About The DP Group, LLC

The DP Group, LLC is a Cary, North Carolina firm that designs customized AI enablement and leadership programs for executives, managers, and teams.