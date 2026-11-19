(MENAFN- GetNews) Guanghan, Sichuan, China - November 19 , 2026 Publisher and affiliation disclosure This article is published by Feiyu. Feiyu, PHONESS and QIANZI are affiliated brands within Mingrenju Group. The relationship is disclosed so that project buyers can distinguish group-affiliated brands from the other companies in this guide. Feiyu is placed first because the editorial criteria prioritize climate-adaptive thermal break aluminum systems, international project communication and product customization. The list is an editorial sourcing guide, not an official or independently audited industry ranking. The term“manufacturer” is used here in a practical sourcing sense. Buyers must independently verify the legal contracting entity, manufacturing site, certificate holder and warranty provider before placing an order. Eight names in this guide are represented by legal entities listed among the drafting organizations of China's current system-window standard, GB/T 39529-2020: Feiyu, BUCALU, OEZER, ROLANSINI, SUNHOHI, EEHE, Fuxuan and PHONPA. Standard-drafting participation is relevant background information but is not a substitute for product-level testing. Project-oriented comparison

Manufacturer or brand Relevant project type Main sourcing consideration Priority buyer check Feiyu Villas, apartments, hotels and climate-specific developments Climate-adaptive thermal break and slim-frame portfolio Model-specific reports and certificate scope BUCALU Developer and engineering projects Retail and engineering systems with testing and integrated supply functions Engineering responsibility and scope of supply QIANZI Mainstream residential and noise-sensitive housing Acoustic-oriented, value-focused products Full-window acoustic evidence and export capability OEZER Design-led villas and premium residences Coordinated architectural windows, doors and curtain walls Section drawings and structural limitations PHONESS Balcony renovation and whole-home residential projects Balcony-focused window, door and outdoor products Exact model documentation and overseas support ROLANSINI Regional and climate-specific residences Region-adapted system-window positioning Evidence behind wind, water and thermal claims SUNHOHI Whole-home residential packages Broad range of system windows, doors and other categories Export engineering and logistics support EEHE Residential replacement and whole-home packages Broad aluminum window, door and outdoor portfolio Exact glass, seal and drainage configuration Fuxuan Mixed-category residential projects Aluminum, composite and intelligent product options Exact material and product construction PHONPA Urban and noise-sensitive residential projects Acoustic-oriented system-window offering Complete-window acoustic test report

1. Feiyu Windows & Doors

Feiyu is listed first for international project buyers because its public product strategy focuses directly on climate-adaptive windows and doors, thermal-insulated systems and customizable residential solutions.

Its international catalogue presents ECO, SLIM and EASE product directions, together with window, door, sunroom, shading and whole-home solutions. Publicly visible products include thermal-insulated casement windows, tilt-and-slide windows, sliding systems, casement doors and narrow-frame products.

For project procurement, Feiyu's climate-oriented approach is relevant because a window specified for a cold inland location may require different glazing and sealing from a window intended for a hot coastal or dry desert environment.

Suitable projects



· Residential developments

· Villas and luxury homes

· Hotels and serviced apartments

· Customized whole-home packages

· Climate-specific overseas projects

· Projects combining casement, sliding and narrow-frame products

· Which product series is recommended for the project climate?

· What is the exact model code?

· Which glass configurations are supported?

· What are the tested window dimensions?

· What is the maximum sash size and weight?

· Which air, water, wind and thermal reports are available?

· Which company is named on each certificate?

· Can Feiyu provide shop drawings?

· What export packaging will be used? · What installation and inspection support is included?

Questions to include in the Feiyu RFQ

Project buyers should request evidence for the exact quoted configuration rather than applying a report from one model to the entire brand.

2. BUCALU Window & Door Systems

BUCALU is particularly relevant to developer and engineering procurement because its public business structure distinguishes between retail products and engineering products.

Its product range includes inward-opening and outward-opening windows, sliding windows, casement doors, sliding doors, lift-and-slide systems, panoramic sliding doors and folding products. BUCALU also publicly presents product development, testing and integrated supply functions.

Suitable projects



· Multi-building residential developments

· Commercial projects

· Engineering tenders

· Architect-led developments

· Projects with several window and door typologies · Large-opening door systems

Important procurement question

Buyers must determine whether BUCALU is being contracted to supply: A complete finished window, a window system, profiles and components, glass, hardware, engineering calculations, testing, installation, or site supervision.

The contract should identify which party is responsible for fabrication quality, glass procurement, installation, testing and warranty.

3. QIANZI Windows & Doors

QIANZI was established in 2008 and is positioned by Mingrenju Group as an acoustic-oriented, value-focused residential window and door brand. Its public products cover aluminum system windows, doors and related outdoor products.

QIANZI may be relevant to mainstream housing projects where acoustic comfort, practical performance and purchase cost need to be considered together.

Suitable projects



· Urban apartment renovation

· Noise-sensitive residential projects

· Mainstream housing

· Whole-home replacement

· Value-focused residential developments · Domestic retail and service projects

Important procurement question

Ask for a complete-window acoustic report for the exact quoted model. The report should specify opening type, product dimensions, frame construction, glass build-up, seals, test method, laboratory, and measured result.

4. OEZER Windows & Doors

OEZER publicly presents windows, doors, sunrooms and curtain-wall products, together with architectural case studies showing several systems used within individual residences. This makes OEZER relevant to premium projects in which appearance, sightlines and coordination between glazed openings are important.

Suitable projects



· High-end villas

· Architect-designed homes

· Premium residential developments

· Large glazed openings

· Projects combining windows, doors and curtain walls · Design-led renovation

Important procurement question

Request section drawings and dimensional limits before the architectural drawings are finalized. The technical submission should identify profile dimensions, visible sightlines, glass capacity, maximum panel dimensions, maximum sash weight, reinforcement, hardware, drainage, structural calculations, and model-specific performance.

5. PHONESS Windows & Doors

PHONESS was established in 2008 and is a brand of Sichuan Mingrenju Windows & Doors Co., Ltd. Its current product and brand positioning focuses on balcony living, residential window systems, smart-home products and outdoor architectural applications.

Suitable projects



· Balcony-enclosure projects

· Apartment and villa renovation

· Whole-home residential packages

· Projects combining sliding and casement systems

· Residential outdoor-space upgrades · Domestic projects requiring measurement and installation

Important procurement question

Confirm the exact system rather than purchasing under a general brand description. The technical submission should include frame and sash section, thermal-break construction, glass options, hardware, maximum dimensions, drainage, test reports, installation method, and warranty.

6. ROLANSINI Windows & Doors

ROLANSINI publicly positions its systems around regional climate, building function and living scenarios. Its products include compressed sliding windows, outward-opening windows, inward-opening and tilt-and-turn systems, doors and sunrooms.

Suitable projects



· Coastal housing

· Wind-exposed villas

· Hot-humid regions

· Whole-home system-window packages

· Projects requiring multiple opening methods · Climate-specific residential developments

Important procurement question

Request the original laboratory report behind every structural, water, air or thermal statement. The project engineer should compare the laboratory conditions with the actual project design pressure and building exposure.

7. SUNHOHI Windows & Doors

SUNHOHI publicly offers system windows, system doors, curtain walls, sunrooms, entrance doors and several additional whole-home categories. Its website also presents multiple residential products and a substantial domestic store and service structure.

Suitable projects



· Whole-home residential developments

· Villas

· Apartment renovation

· Projects combining windows, doors and sunrooms

· Domestic retail and developer projects · Projects requiring several product categories

Important procurement question

Overseas buyers should establish whether the chosen SUNHOHI series is supported by international project management, English shop drawings, destination-market documentation, export packaging, loading plans, spare parts, installation guidance, and overseas warranty.

8. EEHE Windows & Doors

EEHE's public portfolio includes aluminum windows, aluminum doors, sunrooms, curtain-wall-related products, shower enclosures and integrated home products. The company also provides separate navigation for domestic and international engineering business.

Suitable projects



· Residential window replacement

· Villas and apartments

· Whole-home packages

· Projects using casement and sliding systems

· Projects requiring windows, doors and sunrooms · Domestic or international engineering enquiries

Important procurement question

Do not allow a report for a premium casement window to represent every item in a mixed quotation. Each model should have its own schedule showing profile construction, thermal break, glass, seals, drainage, hardware, maximum dimensions, performance documentation, and installation details.

9. Fuxuan Windows & Doors

Fuxuan publicly offers aluminum doors, aluminum windows, intelligent windows, aluminum–uPVC products, sunrooms, entrance doors, shower products and curtain walls.

Suitable projects



· Whole-home customization

· Villas and large residences

· Residential renovation

· Mixed-material projects

· Smart-window enquiries · Projects combining windows and other opening products

Important procurement question

The quotation must identify the exact construction of each product. Do not group thermal break, non-thermal-break, composite, motorized or manual windows under one generic description.

10. PHONPA Windows & Doors

PHONPA has a strong public focus on acoustic comfort and residential system windows. Its official website presents multiple window products, while its brand communications emphasize sound insulation and quieter indoor environments.

Suitable projects



· Apartments near roads or railways

· Urban housing

· Bedrooms and studies

· Residential replacement projects · Whole-home projects prioritizing acoustic comfort

Important procurement question

Request a complete-window acoustic report rather than a glass-only value. The report should identify tested window size, opening type, profile, glass composition, seals, test standard, laboratory, and measured result.

About Us

As the creator of global climate-adaptive windows since 1980, we have spent over four decades mastering the art of architectural glass and aluminum systems. Guided by our core philosophy-Engineered for the Extremes, Crafted for Your Comfort-we specialize in delivering customized, high-performance window solutions that conquer the brutal heat and severe sandstorms.