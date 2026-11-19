MENAFN - GetNews) $GNPX Data Presented at the 2026 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium Show TROP2 Levels May Help Predict Which Tumors Respond to Reqorsa® and Modulating TROP2 May Enhance Efficacy

AUSTIN, Texas - Nov. 19, 2026 - Genprex (Nasdaq: GNPX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies designed to restore tumor-suppressor function in cancer and insulin-producing function in diabetes, announced new preclinical data identifying low TROP2 expression as a potential predictive biomarker of primary resistance to its lead drug candidate, Reqorsa® (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), a gene therapy product, in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The GNPX findings were presented in a poster titled "TROP2 Predicts Response to TUSC2 Gene Therapy and Its Modulation Sensitizes Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer to Treatment" at the 2026 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, taking place November 18-20, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain.

The TUSC2 tumor suppressor protein expression is downregulated or absent in more than 80% of NSCLC cases and nearly all small cell lung cancers. Previous GNPX studies have shown that REQORSA has antitumor activity, including in models resistant to targeted therapies and in immunotherapy-resistant KRAS/LKB1-mutant NSCLC. REQORSA's effects are mediated by inhibiting MAPK and mTOR signaling, inducing cell-cycle arrest and apoptosis, and activating antitumor immune responses.

Collectively, the GNPX findings identify TROP2 as a potential predictive biomarker for response to REQORSA and suggest that modulating TROP2 signaling may be a novel strategy to enhance the therapeutic efficacy of REQORSA in NSCLC.

The study presentation poster is available on the GNPX website at .

Dual Delivery Strategy for Diabetes Gene Therapy Highlighted at Future of Cell and Gene Therapy Symposium

GNPX Senior Director of Quality Control & Product Development, Pier-Anne Lachance Ph.D, delivered a presentation titled "Building the Future of Diabetes Gene Therapy: Lessons from Parallel AAV and Lipid-Based Development Programs," at Drug Discovery News' Future of Cell and Gene Therapy Symposium on Nov. 17-18th. The presentation explores the GNPX development of two distinct gene delivery approaches for its diabetes program. It highlights scientific, manufacturing and product development considerations associated with advancing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based and non-viral lipid-based technologies including how the approaches may inform future optimization and development strategies.

Aging Stress Research Advanced by Gene Therapy Study on Cellular Repair and Maintenance Programs Supporting TUSC2 as a Key Regulator of Resilience

GNPX has announced results from a translational analysis of patients treated with its lead drug candidate, Reqorsa® (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), a gene therapy product. The data suggest that increased TUSC2 expression, the tumor suppressor gene used in GNPX REQORSA, is associated with a systemic transcriptional shift toward cellular maintenance, repair and quality control, a profile consistent with enhanced cellular resilience to aging-associated stress.

The GNPX findings were presented in a poster titled "TUSC2 Gene Therapy Activates a Transcriptional Program that Enhances Cellular Resilience to Aging-Associated Stress" at the Gerontological Society of America (GSA) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting taking place November 4-7, 2026, in National Harbor, Maryland.

TUSC2 is a mitochondrial calcium-regulating protein whose expression declines with age, including in the human brain and other metabolically active tissues. Mice lacking TUSC2 develop multiple early signs of aging, including declines in hearing, smell and memory, and they have reduced lifespan. The GNPX researchers used REQORSA, which is designed to restore tumor-suppressor function through delivery of the TUSC2 gene, to study the blood's transcriptional response to increased TUSC2.

"These findings show that REQORSA is associated with a shift toward cellular repair and maintenance pathways in patients, adding greater understanding of the therapeutic benefit of REQORSA," said Ryan Confer, CEO at GNPX. "This work on the genes activated by administering REQORSA to lung cancer patients deepens our understanding of REQORSA biology and indicates that the TUSC2 gene appears to be involved in the control of at least some aspects of human aging."

Preclinical Data Identifying TROP2 as a Potential Predictive Biomarker for Reqorsa® Gene Therapy in Lung Cancer.

Reqorsa® Gene Therapy Activates Cellular Repair and Maintenance Linked to Aging, Supporting TUSC2 as a Key Regulator of Resilience to Aging Stress.

Studiey Expands Upon Existing REQORSA Research, Supporting Potential Beyond Oncology.

Gene Therapy Focused on Life-Changing Developments for Cancer and Diabetes.

New Preclinical Data Identifying Role of TUSC2, the Gene Used in GNPX REQORSA® Treatment in Maintaining Cellular Function During Brain Aging.

Gender-Specific Effects of TUSC2 Loss on Mitochondrial Function, Protein Homeostasis and Synaptic Pathways, Molecular Similarities with Human Brain.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focusing on developing innovative treatments designed to restore biological functions disrupted by disease. The Company's lead oncology program, REQORSA® Gene Therapy, is being developed for the treatment of lung cancer and is designed to deliver the TUSC2 tumor suppressor gene to help restore tumor-suppressive activity and address multiple pathways involved in cancer progression.

Genprex is also advancing an earlier stage gene therapy program for diabetes, designed to restore insulin-producing capability through the expression of key pancreatic transcription factors. Across its programs, Genprex is focused on translating innovative gene therapy approaches into meaningful therapeutic advances for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Mission

The company mission of Genprex, Inc is“Pioneering Gene Therapies for Patients in Need,” reflecting its focus on oncology (e.g., REQORSA® / quaratusugene ozeplasmid using the non-viral ONCOPREX® delivery system, primarily for lung cancers) and diabetes (e.g., GPX-002 using an AAV approach to the pancreas).

Genprex, Inc. was formed as a Delaware corporation on April 1, 2009. It was originally incorporated under the name Convergen LifeSciences, Inc., and later renamed Genprex, Inc.

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