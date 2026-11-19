Understand the Product Before Choosing the Packaging

The product itself should guide the packaging specification. Moisture, oxygen, light, temperature, and physical handling affect products differently. Dry snacks need protection against moisture and oxygen to help maintain texture, while coffee powder requires attention to aroma retention. Pet food packaging must suit product characteristics, storage conditions, and distribution requirements. Liquid products bring additional considerations, particularly seal integrity and leakage resistance.

Before requesting a quotation, buyers should prepare information about the product, shelf-life expectations, storage environment, filling method, package capacity, and target market. These details help the manufacturer assess the required film structure and package format.

Yuanzhong's portfolio covers printed roll films, stand-up pouches, spout pouches, flat-bottom pouches, shaped bags, and PVC labels. This range supports packaging development for different product forms and retail requirements.

Select Film Materials According to Performance Needs

Flexible packaging often combines several layers because one substrate rarely provides every required property. An outer layer may support printing and dimensional stability, while an inner layer provides heat sealing. Other layers contribute strength or barrier performance. The right construction depends on the product and its storage conditions.

PET is commonly used as an outer printing substrate because of its dimensional stability and printability. PE and CPP can serve as sealant layers, while aluminum foil may be selected when stronger protection against light, moisture, and oxygen is needed. Performance depends on material grade, thickness, lamination, and the finished structure.

Yuanzhong offers customized plastic packaging films and printed aluminum foil films, giving buyers options for discussing multilayer structures based on product sensitivity and preservation requirements. The objective is to balance protection, flexibility, machinability, and material cost.

Material selection should account for the complete package, not an individual layer. Barrier performance, seal strength, and durability depend on the finished laminate and conversion process. Testing samples under relevant filling and storage conditions helps assess suitability.

Match the Package Format to the Filling Process

Packaging format affects production efficiency, storage, retail presentation, and consumer use. It should suit both the product and the filling equipment.

Roll Film for Automated Packaging

Roll film is widely used on form-fill-seal and other automated packaging equipment. Yuanzhong supplies customized printed roll films for snacks, coffee powder, and other products. Specifications should cover film width, thickness, roll diameter, core size, winding direction, registration marks, and sealing compatibility. Matching these details to the machine supports stable feeding and forming.

Stand-Up and Flat-Bottom Pouches

Stand-up pouches use a bottom gusset to remain upright and are suitable for many dry food and pet food products. A zipper can provide convenient reclosure. Flat-bottom pouches offer a structured base and stable shelf presentation. Yuanzhong's pouch range gives brands options for different capacities and display requirements. Package dimensions, filling weight, gusset design, and opening method should be considered together. The selected format should also reflect how products are stacked, displayed, opened, and stored after purchase.

Spout Pouches for Liquid Products

Spout pouches provide a dispensing opening for liquid or semi-liquid products. Their design depends on product viscosity, filling temperature, spout dimensions, laminate structure, and sealing process. Yuanzhong offers customized spout pouches, including a five-liter liquid packaging format. Spout attachment, seal integrity, and resistance to handling pressure are important design considerations.

Assess Printing and Converting Quality

Printed packaging contributes to product identification and brand presentation. Color variation, poor registration, blurred text, and surface defects can affect package appearance and information legibility. Clear artwork, agreed color references, and sample approval establish expectations before production.

Gravure printing is widely used in flexible packaging. Engraved cylinders transfer ink to film, supporting detailed graphics and consistent reproduction during longer runs. Yuanzhong uses gravure printing technology and imported Japan Komori automatic printing production lines.

Printing is only one manufacturing stage. Lamination joins material layers, slitting determines roll width and edge condition, and pouch making affects dimensions and sealing areas. Yuanzhong's workflow covers printing, lamination, slitting, bag making, and packing.

Quality evaluation should therefore consider the finished package, including appearance, dimensions, sealing performance, and filling-line compatibility. For repeat orders, consistent material specifications and approved artwork are equally important to maintaining a uniform result.

Consider Yuanzhong's Manufacturing and Customization Capabilities

A packaging manufacturer needs to coordinate material selection, printing, and converting while meeting different product specifications. Experience and integrated processes are important supplier considerations.

Jieyang Yuanzhong Printing Co., Ltd. was established in 2001 and is based in Jiedong District, Jieyang City, Guangdong Province, China. It specializes in packaging decoration printing and the production and processing of plastic packaging bags, with operations covering printing and downstream converting processes.

Yuanzhong describes a production facility of approximately 2,000 square meters, monthly output exceeding 240 tons, and exports to more than 30 countries. Its equipment includes automatic printing, solvent-free lamination, high-speed slitting, and pouch-making lines. These resources support printed film production and downstream packaging conversion.

Its product range covers packaging for snacks, coffee powder, pet food, chocolate, and liquid products. Cooperation with multiple brands reflects its work across different product and presentation requirements. From printed roll film for automated lines to finished retail pouches, Yuanzhong offers related packaging formats through one manufacturing partner.

For international projects, coordination of artwork, material structure, dimensions, sample approval, production schedules, and shipping arrangements helps keep orders aligned. Yuanzhong's flexible packaging and export experience supports cooperation with overseas customers. Clear technical communication also helps translate brand requirements into specifications that production teams can follow.

Follow Industry Developments in Flexible Packaging

Flexible packaging is evolving in response to consumer expectations, manufacturing needs, and environmental considerations. Recyclable structures and mono-material designs are attracting attention, but they must retain the barrier properties, strength, sealing performance, and machine compatibility required by the product.

Material reduction is another development area. Using less material can improve resource efficiency, but the package must still protect its contents during storage and transportation. Material engineering therefore remains essential.

Printing consistency and production efficiency also remain central. Brands need clear graphics, reliable converting, and repeatable specifications, making coordinated printing, lamination, slitting, and pouch-making valuable capabilities.

Conclusion

Choosing custom printed films requires an understanding of product needs, material properties, package format, printing quality, and manufacturing processes. The right solution protects the product, works with the filling line, and supports brand presentation.

With packaging printing experience, a range of flexible formats, integrated converting processes, and export experience, Yuanzhong serves businesses seeking customized printed films and pouches. More information is available at official website: .

About Us

Jieyang Yuanzhong Printing Co., Ltd., a leader in the packaging printing industry. We are a private enterprise established in 2001 and located in Jiedong District, Jieyang City, Guangdong Province. With more than 20 years of printing experience, we strive for excellence and provide high-quality products that meet the diverse needs of our customers.