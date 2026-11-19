When choosing a sandwich panel, thickness often gets the most attention. A thicker core usually offers greater thermal resistance, but it does not automatically guarantee better insulation across an entire building. Joint details, core materials, installation quality, and environmental conditions all influence how well an insulated wall or roof performs. Looking at these factors together can help avoid unnecessary costs and prevent problems after construction.

Core Material Matters as Much as Thickness

Two panels with the same thickness can deliver very different thermal performance. The reason lies in the insulation material inside the panel.

Polyurethane (PU) has a relatively low thermal conductivity, typically around 0.019–0.024 W/(m·K). Rock wool generally has a higher value, often around 0.038–0.041 W/(m·K). This means PU can provide stronger thermal resistance at the same thickness.

However, thermal performance is not the only consideration. Rock wool offers excellent fire resistance and can suit industrial buildings with stricter fire safety requirements. A rock wool sandwich panel may therefore make more sense where fire protection carries greater weight than insulation thickness alone.

EPS panels offer another option, particularly for projects with tighter budgets. Their thermal performance and fire characteristics differ from those of PU and rock wool. The right choice depends on the building's operating conditions and technical requirements.

Instead of comparing panels by thickness alone, it helps to examine thermal conductivity, fire classification, density, and the intended application together.

Panel Joints Can Make or Break Insulation Performance

Even a panel with excellent insulation properties can struggle if its joints allow heat or air to pass through.

Think about a large industrial warehouse. Its walls may use thick insulation panels, but poorly connected joints can create thermal bridges. These areas allow heat to move more easily between the indoor and outdoor environments. Over time, they can also contribute to condensation.

The connection between wall and roof panels deserves particular attention. Corners, eaves, ridge details, and openings around doors often create more challenges than the flat panel surfaces themselves.

A well-designed sandwich wall panel system should account for these connections from the beginning. Panel profiles, joint geometry, sealing materials, and fixing details all affect the final result.

For cold storage facilities, these details become even more important. Small air leaks can increase refrigeration loads and make temperature control less stable. A thicker panel cannot compensate for every weakness in the building envelope.

Installation Quality and Environmental Conditions

The performance of insulation panels also depends on what happens during installation.

Cutting panels incorrectly, leaving gaps around openings, or damaging joint seals can reduce their effectiveness. Even minor mistakes may create problems across large wall or roof areas.

Site conditions add another layer of complexity. Buildings in hot climates face strong temperature differences between indoor and outdoor environments. Facilities in humid regions must also manage moisture migration and condensation risks.

In colder regions, wind exposure and low outdoor temperatures place additional demands on the building envelope. Roof panels may also need to meet specific structural requirements for snow loads and wind pressure.

These conditions influence panel selection, joint design, and installation methods. For example, a warehouse in a coastal tropical region may require particular attention to moisture protection and corrosion resistance. A cold-region facility may need a different combination of insulation, sealing, and structural detailing.

This is why project specifications should consider local climate conditions rather than relying on a standard panel thickness for every location.

Look at the Whole Building Envelope

Insulation performance does not depend on walls alone. Roofs, floors, doors, windows, and ventilation systems all influence the building's overall energy performance.

A warehouse may have well-insulated walls but still experience significant heat gain through an exposed roof. Similarly, frequent door openings can introduce warm air into refrigerated spaces, increasing the workload on cooling equipment.

For cold storage projects, floor insulation and vapor barriers deserve particular attention. Moisture entering the insulation layer can gradually reduce its effectiveness. Poorly insulated loading areas can also create unnecessary temperature fluctuations.

A complete building envelope design brings these elements together. It considers insulation materials, panel thickness, joint connections, openings, and the way people and goods move through the facility.

The goal is not simply to specify thicker panels. It is to achieve consistent thermal performance across the entire building without adding unnecessary material costs.

Conclusion

Panel thickness provides a useful starting point, but it tells only part of the story. Core material, joint design, installation quality, and local environmental conditions all influence insulation performance.

For an upcoming industrial or cold storage project, comparing these factors early can lead to a more balanced specification. The best solution is not necessarily the thickest panel, but the one that works reliably with the building's structure, operating conditions, and long-term requirements.

About Us

Harbin Dongan Building Sheets Co., Ltd. is a modern enterprise specializing in the production and installation of PU sandwich panels, composite panel buildings, profiled plates, H-shaped steel and other series of steel structural products, and their supporting products.