The all-new Audi Q3 was officially launched in Germany on the early morning of June 17, continuing the brand's compact SUV market position. The car is scheduled to start taking pre-orders this summer and will be available in Germany and Europe in October. In terms of lighting, the all-new Audi Q3 features advanced technology.

The all-new Audi Q3 is equipped with Micro LED headlights

The all-new Audi Q3 features the brand's latest family design language, introducing a split front headlight design for the first time. The daytime running lights are slender and elongated, while the matrix LED headlights are positioned below. Each headlight is equipped with the latest Micro LED module, consisting of 25,600 Micro LED light beads.

Notably, this is the first time Audi Q3 has adopted Micro LED modules, replacing the previous DMD modules. These headlights not only provide light guidance and diverse lighting signatures but also enhance the contrast of road illumination. Additionally, they can work in tandem with the driver assistance system to display critical information within the vehicle's front and the driver's field of view.

In terms of taillights, the new Audi Q3 offers an optional digital OLED taillight with a through LED light strip and a glowing four-ring logo. This digital OLED taillight technology is also the first to be used in an Audi compact.

In terms of interior, the new Audi Q3 adopts a wrap-around design style. The central console is equipped with a 11.9-inch digital dashboard and a 12.8-inch MMI touch screen, and is equipped with a head-up display system. At the same time, the new car is also equipped with "Audi Assistant" voice control system, which can operate a number of vehicle functions.

In terms of power, the new Audi Q3 offers a variety of options, including 1.5T high and low power engines, 2.0T gasoline engines, 2.0T diesel engines, and a 1.5T plug-in hybrid system. In terms of price, the new generation of the Audi Q3 starts at 44,600 euros (approximately 370,000 RMB) in the German market; the plug-in hybrid version starts at 49,300 euros (approximately 409,000 RMB).

Micro LED headlights continue to penetrate high-end models

In recent years, Micro LED headlights, as a new automotive lighting technology, have been increasingly adopted in some high-end models. In the market, besides the all-new Audi Q3, other models such as the Porsche Cayenne, NIO ET9, Volkswagen Tiguan L Pro, and the top-of-the-line Touareg are now equipped with Micro LED headlights. Even the concept car Buick Wildcat has adopted Micro LED technology.

Some models of Porsche, Audi and Volkswagen are equipped with Micro LED headlights. By introducing Micro LED technology, these models not only stand out in terms of design, but also significantly enhance nighttime driving safety with their high-precision lighting capabilities, providing drivers with a clearer and wider field of vision.

NIO, a local brand, has also made significant progress in the application of intelligent headlights. In December last year, NIO unveiled its flagship luxury sedan, the ET9, which features Micro LED smart pixel headlights that deliver precise lighting. The ET9's headlights are equipped with intelligent light trail carpets, intersection blind spot alerts, and high-contrast lane markings at night, enhancing nighttime driving safety.

NIO, a local brand, has also made significant progress in the application of intelligent headlights. In December last year, NIO unveiled its flagship luxury sedan, the ET9, which features Micro LED smart pixel headlights that deliver precise lighting. The ET9's headlights are equipped with intelligent light trail carpets, intersection blind spot alerts, and high-contrast lane markings at night, enhancing nighttime driving safety.

Despite the significant advantages of Micro LED headlights, they are still a cutting-edge technology. High costs, high technical barriers, and complex manufacturing processes are the main factors limiting their widespread adoption. Therefore, high-end models with stronger R&D capabilities and higher product premium potential serve as the ideal platform for this technology to be first implemented and showcase its value.

The industrial chain promotes the development of Micro LED headlight technology

The application of Micro LED technology in automotive lighting is gradually expanding, thanks to the collaboration of automakers, lighting manufacturers, and companies in the automotive LED industry. Currently, leading automakers such as Porsche, Audi, Volkswagen, and NIO are integrating Micro LED lighting technology into their production models, which is driving market demand for this technology.

In terms of lamp manufacturers, Marili, Hella, Hyundai Mobis, Xingyu Shares, Mande Optoelectronics, Damao Weiruike and Anrui Optoelectronics have made relevant arrangements to promote the research and development of Micro LED lamp products and explore the application of micro LED lamp products.

Among them, Marelli launched its Micro LED headlight module in February last year. This module integrates 25,600 pixels and has been optimized for size, weight, and energy consumption. Previously, Marelli collaborated with ams OSRAM to introduce the h-Digi module, which is based on the EVIYOS 2.0 light source and has been applied to some models of the Volkswagen Touareg.

It is understood that ams OSRAM's EVIYOS 2.0 high resolution front light source integrates 25,600 independently controlled Micro LEDs with a pixel pitch of only 40 microns, achieving more sophisticated intelligent lighting control.

Hella's SSL|HD technology uses a 16,384 pixel Micro LED solution developed in collaboration with Infineon. The power system uses Infineon TLD5501 driver chip, which has been used in the 2023 Porsche Cayenne model.

Latticepower and other domestic LED enterprises are also actively laying out Micro LED related technology and products continues to develop Micro LED light sources and has developed blue light Micro LED epitaxial structure, achieving an external quantum efficiency of more than 20% at a current density of 1000A/cm2, in order to meet the application requirements of ten-thousand pixel matrix headlights and on-board HUD.

Brief Summary

The new Audi Q3 introduces Micro LED headlights for the first time in a compact SUV, showcasing the technology's potential in automotive lighting. With its high resolution and intelligent control capabilities, Micro LED can enhance lighting performance and improve the coordination of driving assistance systems. Despite current challenges in cost and production, as companies continue to advance R&D and refine the supply chain, Micro LED headlights are expected to expand their applications, driving the ongoing development of automotive lighting technology.

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