Commercial chiller systems provide centralized cooling for buildings with substantial or changing cooling demands. They are commonly used in offices, hotels, hospitals, schools, shopping centers, and industrial facilities.

Unlike a direct expansion system that cools air directly, a chiller removes heat from water or another fluid. The chilled fluid circulates through the building to air-handling units, fan coil units, or process equipment. Understanding how the cycle works-and how the system components fit together-can help project teams make better equipment and design decisions.

How Does a Commercial Chiller Work?

Most commercial chillers use a vapor-compression refrigeration cycle. The cycle transfers heat from the building to the outdoors:

The evaporator absorbs heat. Warm return water passes through the evaporator, where refrigerant absorbs heat and cools the water.The compressor raises refrigerant pressure. The compressor moves refrigerant vapor through the system and increases its pressure and temperature.The condenser rejects heat. The refrigerant releases heat to outdoor air or condenser water and changes back into a liquid.The expansion device lowers pressure. The refrigerant passes through an expansion device, reducing its pressure before it returns to the evaporator.

The chilled water travels through a piping network to the building's cooling equipment. After absorbing heat from indoor air or a process, it returns to the chiller to be cooled again.

Key Components of a Chiller System

A complete chiller system includes more than the chiller itself. Its main components typically include:



Chiller: Removes heat from chilled water or another circulating fluid.

Chilled-water pumps: Circulate chilled water between the chiller and building loads.

Air-handling units or fan coil units: Transfer heat from indoor air to the chilled water.

Piping, valves, and strainers: Distribute water, regulate flow, and help protect equipment.

Controls and sensors: Monitor temperatures, flow, operating status, and system demand.

Expansion tank and air separator: Help manage pressure changes and remove air from a closed water loop, as required by the design. Cooling tower and condenser-water pumps: Used with many water-cooled systems to reject heat outdoors.

Some systems may also require a buffer tank, water-treatment equipment, or additional filtration. The exact configuration depends on the chiller, the building, and the project's operating requirements.

Air-Cooled vs. Water-Cooled Chillers

Air-cooled chillers use fans and outdoor coils to reject heat to the surrounding air. They generally do not require a cooling tower or condenser-water loop, which can simplify installation and reduce water use. They may be a good fit where water availability, plant-room space, or system simplicity is a priority. Designers should also consider outdoor temperatures, equipment placement, and fan noise.

Water-cooled chillers reject heat through a condenser-water loop, often connected to a cooling tower. They can be suitable for larger projects or buildings with high cooling demand, but require additional equipment, water management, maintenance, and space.

There is no single best type for every project. Compare the building's load profile, climate, water availability, site layout, maintenance resources, and expected operating hours before choosing.

Compressor Types and System Configuration

Commercial chillers may use scroll, screw, or centrifugal compressors. The right type depends on the required capacity, operating range, project conditions, and manufacturer's design.

A project may use one chiller or several chillers arranged to operate together. Multiple chillers can provide flexibility as demand changes and help maintain cooling capacity when equipment is offline for service. The controls must sequence the chillers appropriately so the plant responds to load without running unnecessary equipment.

Design Basics: Start with the Building's Load

Chiller capacity should be selected through a proper cooling-load analysis, not from floor area alone. The analysis should account for:



Building size, insulation, windows, and orientation

Occupancy, lighting, and internal equipment

Local outdoor design conditions

Operating schedules and peak demand

Required chilled-water temperatures and flow

The type and temperature requirements of connected loads Future expansion or changes in building use

Oversizing can lead to inefficient operation, short cycling, and unnecessary upfront costs. Undersizing may leave the building unable to meet peak cooling demand. The design team should also consider how often the chiller will operate below peak capacity, since many systems experience changing loads throughout the day and year.

Compare Full-Load and Part-Load Efficiency

A chiller's efficiency rating matters, but the building's cooling plant also uses energy through pumps, cooling towers, and other equipment. Compare full-load efficiency with part-load metrics such as IPLV or NPLV, where applicable, and make sure the ratings use comparable test conditions.

DOE's chiller purchasing guidance distinguishes between equipment optimized for full-load and part-load operation and references AHRI 550/590 performance procedures. These ratings are useful for comparing chillers, but the complete plant design and operating profile also affect real-world energy use.

Variable-speed compressors, pumps, and cooling-tower fans can help match operation to changing loads when properly selected and controlled. Water flow, temperature settings, chiller sequencing, and ongoing maintenance also affect system performance.

Consider Refrigerant Requirements Early

Refrigerant selection is increasingly tied to environmental regulations, equipment availability, and system design. Requirements vary by country, region, and application, so confirm which refrigerants are permitted for new equipment in the project's market. Also check equipment compatibility, applicable safety codes, and the manufacturer's installation requirements.

For the U.S. market, EPA lists a GWP limit of 700 for chillers used in comfort cooling, with compliance dates beginning January 1, 2025, for manufacture and import, as well as installation of new systems using restricted refrigerants. Requirements vary by application, so confirm the current rules and any applicable exceptions before specifying equipment.

A Practical Chiller Selection Checklist

Before selecting a commercial chiller, confirm:



Required cooling capacity and expected load profile

Air-cooled or water-cooled system requirements

Chilled-water temperatures and flow requirements

Space, noise, water, and electrical constraints

Full-load and part-load efficiency ratings

Refrigerant and local regulatory requirements

Controls, service access, and maintenance needs Plans for future expansion and system redundancy

A well-designed commercial chiller system balances cooling performance, energy use, installation conditions, and long-term serviceability. Review the chiller together with the pumps, piping, heat-rejection equipment, controls, and building loads to support reliable operation.

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